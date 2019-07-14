You see, you spend a good piece of your life gripping a baseball and in the end it turns out that it was the other way around all the time.
That is the final sentence of Ball Four, Jim Bouton's acclaimed and derided diary book of his 1969 season.
Bouton's death last week at age 80 — he had vascular dementia — prompts me to acknowledge the profound debt my baseball fandom owes him and that book.
Bouton was a significant pitcher at the end of the 1950-60s Yankee dynasty, a max-effort power pitcher who won 18 games in in 1963 and 21 in 1964. The Yankees lost both World Series; Bouton himself lost his only Series start in '63 but won twice in '64 against the Cardinals.
But in 1965 his fortunes, and those of the Yankees, collapsed. He sustained an arm injury that essentially robbed him of his fastball. By 1969 he was hanging on a knuckleballer — and was part of the collection of has-beens and never-weres assembled to be the expansion Seattle Pilots.
"Ball Four" was published the next year. Crafted by New York newspaper man Leonard Shecter out of Bouton's notes and tape-recorded musings, the book was a sensation — a then-unheard of glimpse of ballplayers as flawed men crawling around on hotel roofs trying to peek into windows.
Bouton's commentary on former teammate Mickey Mantle outraged almost everybody in baseball at the time, but it holds up pretty well a half-century after Mantle's 1969 retirement. If anything, it's bland compared to the salacious details that have since emerged of Mantle's debauchery.
When I first read Ball Four in 1970, almost every name in the book was relevant to a fan. Forty-nine years later, many of the names and issues are obscure — but many are not. Bouton and Shecter wrote in a time of turmoil in and out of the game, and Ball Four is an outstanding foundation for understanding where the game was then.
Bouton includes a great deal of commentary on the rise of the players union and its then-relatively new executive director, Marvin Miller — this virtually on the eve of the Curt Flood case and five years before the arbitration ruling that created free agency.
The use of amphetamines — "greenies" — is described as routine. This Bouton sentence foretold baseball's steroid era: “If you had a pill that would guarantee a pitcher twenty wins, but might take five years off his life, he’d take it.”
And you can't read Bouton's transcript of a mock broadcast interview between Astros teammates Joe Morgan and Norm Miller about the difference between a regular curveball and a (obscenity) curveball without thinking of Morgan's later career in the broadcast booth. Or, for that matter, of the emptiness of most such interviews.
All this comes in the context of a fallen star trying to regain his stature with a new pitch, an athlete with concerns outside the arena, a teammate at once uncomfortable with and participating in the unruly behavior, a parent and husband gone too much from his family. Bowie Kuhn, then the commissioner of baseball, thought this depiction of reality damaged the sport by disillusioning its fans.
For this bookish boy, it did the opposite. I can't imagine my baseball fandom without Ball Four as a foundation piece. It came at the right time for me.
