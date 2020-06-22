The owners and players can argue all they want about salaries and schedule length and rule changes. When it comes to baseball in 2020, the virus decides.
And the news this past week about outbreaks at partially-opened spring training facilities — the Blue Jays, the Phillies, the Yankees — suggest the virus has already decided.
There are few bigger baseball fans than me, but I’m resigned to the notion of bagging the season. The solstice has passed. At this point it would be late July before pitchers could be geared up. There is not enough time to play a truly representative schedule. Whatever the outcome of whatever schedule is played, it won’t be valid in my eyes.
And that’s assuming that the pandemic cooperates. What we’re seeing so far, not only in baseball but in college football, suggests that big-time American sports in the COVID-19 pandemic is going to be a train wreck.
Yes, they’re playing baseball in Korea and Taiwan. Yes, the big soccer leagues of Europe have started up. But those nations handled the virus more aggressively, more consistently, more effectively than did the United States.
As a matter of public policy, the rest of the developed world regarded it as a public health crisis and acted accordingly. Here, the federal government, and some states, treated it as an economic crisis.
And so today virus infections are rising rapidly in Arizona and Florida, the two states where major league teams have their training facilities. Yeah, that will work.
The virus may have decided, but we still have another train wreck — the negotiations — to contemplate. Rob Manfred, the commissioner, is a veteran of labor talks — that’s how he got to his current position — so this is not his first rodeo. But he’s sure acting like it.
Example: He threatened to impose a season under the March 26 agreement. The union said: Do it. Tell us when and where. He declined to follow through.
The most likely reason for his contradictory statements and premature claims of settlements is that he doesn’t really have the support of the owners. He needs 23 of the 30 votes to do anything, and there are reports that at least eight owners don’t want a season at all.
Which eight (or more), and for what reasons, we don’t know. It’s possible that some of the naysayers share my pessimistic view, that the virus makes the project impractical. More likely, their objections are financial. Manfred, under this theory, hopes to wrest multi-year concessions from the union large enough to win some of those votes back. And it ain’t happening.
Which brings me back to one of the themes of this year’s columns: Baseball has gotten itself to the position in which it is being run by people who don’t care about the product. They’re only interested in the money.
It may not be practical to play professional baseball in 2020. But the people involved in professional baseball should want to. Enough don’t to scuttle the entire enterprise.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com and on Twitter @bboutsider.
