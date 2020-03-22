In a normal world, the Minnesota Twins would today be anticipating their season opener Thursday in Oakland.
Jose Berrios would be making his final spring training tuneup today, perhaps in the final Hammond Stadium exhibition of the month. The 26-man roster would be essentially set, not that there was ever much competition for roster spots.
The 2020 Minnesota Twins figure to be legitimate championship contenders. In a normal world.
This is nothing like a normal world. The trap door opened under our feet a week ago Wednesday — it seems longer ago than that — and all of society, not just baseball, is still falling into the abyss.
It feels silly today to try to speculate on when the season will open or what it will look like. Bill James, one of the role models for this column, keeps suggesting on Twitter that May 15 is a likely date, and I just can't see that happening. It's more likely that there won't be a 2020 season at all than that we'll have something approximating 120 games per team.
The surest sign that nobody in the game thinks May baseball is possible is the number of stars suddenly seeking surgery. It's a bad look, trying to hustle in elective surgeries at a time when everybody else is being told to make do because the medical system has more crucial concerns, but at this point the Houston Cheaters don't particularly care about their look. Justin Verlander is gonna get his groin fixed if he can find somebody willing to cut on him.
In a normal world, Verlander might be trying to nurse his ailment through the coming season. In a normal world, the only gripe about a star pitcher going under the knife in March or April would come from the kind of fan whose attitude is: I don't hurt, so he can pitch.
But this is not our normal world. Nobody knows when normalcy will return, or what it will look like when it does. The longer the pandemic persists, the worse things will be for our institutions. Nobody really knows if, when the crisis passes, everything can return to where it once was. That includes baseball.
I do not trust Commissioner Rob Manfred to protect the game's future and best interests in the best of times, much less this new era of drastic uncertainty. The one thing I am sure of is that the greedheads — and they are everywhere — will make a hash of things.
It's gonna be a long, cold spring. If baseball is collateral damage, it will be because it deserves to be.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com and @bboutsider on Twitter.
