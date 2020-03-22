Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.