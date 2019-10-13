Turn over a rock, and some unpleasant-looking things are likely to scurry away.
The death last summer of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs of an opioid overdose in Texas has just that appearance. The next question is whether what his death has exposed will get away.
ESPN reported over the weekend that Eric Kay, the team’s director of communications, told federal investigators that he had for years procured opioids for Skaggs and abused the painkillers with the pitcher. He also reportedly gave the Drug Enforcement Agency the names of five other players he believed used opioids while with the Angels.
And Kay is said to have told two higher-ranking team officials that Skaggs had an opioid problem — significant because teams are required to report such information to the commissioner’s office. ESPN reported that the commissioner’s office says no such notification was received. The Angels organization has denied that any executives knew of Skaggs’ drug issues. (One of the executives Kay says knew was Tim Mead, now president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.)
Only the details here are truly new. When the autopsy found a combination of fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol in Skaggs’ system, the pitcher’s family issued a statement that specifically said an Angels employee had been supplying him with drugs and that the family had hired Rusty Hardin, a prominent Texas attorney, a move that hinted at a civil suit to come.
Very little in baseball is unique to one team, and certainly not vices. If there is and was opioid misuse going on with several players on the Angels — and we know Skaggs was using — it’s probably happening on other teams as well.
There is little reason to think professional sports is immune to the opioid crisis. Indeed, given the play-with-injury ethos of sports, painkiller abuse is more likely than not to be rampant. While we don’t know exactly how Skaggs developed his drug problem, he missed the entire 2015 season after Tommy John surgery.
Skaggs — like Tom Petty, like Prince — was a prominent victim of opioid abuse, but far from the only one. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 130 Americans die of overdoses on an average day. Most of them don’t have access to the programs that Skaggs did, but programs and treatment don’t work if not applied.
Assuming Kay’s account is accurate, the Angels missed at least one, probably more, opportunities to intervene. Had the commissioner’s office been notified of a case of likely abuse, it would probably have triggered portions of the joint drug agreement with the union, and Skaggs would have been pushed into treatment.
That might have saved his life, and might not. We don’t know what would have happened. We know the end result, and it was not acceptable.
I expect the Angels to strive mightily to reach a settlement with the Skaggs family rather than see this played out in court. Pay them enough money, and that problem goes away.
The underlying problem won’t. If other teams — and this applies beyond the realm of baseball — handle opioid misuse as poorly as the ESPN report suggests the Angels did, Skaggs’ death will not be the last of its kind in pro sports.
