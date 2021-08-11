Baseball returned to the Olympics for the Tokyo Games, as did softball. The two sports will not be part of the 2024 Summer Game in Paris; they will replaced with breakdancing.
Setting aside the merits of breakdancing as an Olympic sport, I’m fine with this. If the Olympics are intended to display the best of international athletic competition, baseball doesn’t fit.
The best baseball competition in the world continues to be the American major leagues, followed by the top Japanese leagues. Unlike the NHL or the WNBA, Major League Baseball has no incentive to halt its season to accommodate the Olympics. MLB played on the past 17 days while a ragtag collection of retirees and minor leaguers playing as Team USA went 4-2 to take the silver medal.
The idea seems to be that baseball and softball will be part of the Olympics only if the Games are in a location that already has the infrastructure for those sports. Call it the Athens rule; the ruinous Games of 2004 required Greece to build baseball and softball stadia that had no function afterwards and fell into disrepair.
So no baseball in Paris, but probably in Los Angeles for 2028.
But I don’t really see the point in that either. There are sports for which the Olympics are the obvious pinnacle; there are sports for which the Olympics are not. I doubt any golfer would rather win the Olympic gold medal than a U.S. Open or Masters, I expect soccer players dream more of the World Cup than of the Olympics, and I am certain the World Series trumps the Olympics for baseball.
I don’t know when the World Baseball Classic, flawed as it is, will next be played. It too suffers from being secondary to the sport’s routine, but it at least generally features the biggest stars. Olympic baseball does not and never will.
Olympic Twins
Team USA had nobody connected to the Twins when it was put together, but after the squad reached Japan the Twins traded for a pair of pitchers on the squad, Joe Ryan (who came from Tampa Bay in the Nelson Cruz trade) and Simeon Woods Richardson (from Toronto for Jose Berrios).
Tyler Austin, who had a brief run with the Twins a few years ago, was the first baseman.
Ryan started the Olympic opener and the semifinal game against South Korea; the U.S. win in that game put them in the gold medal game, although Ryan was pulled in the fifth inning and did not get credit for the win.
Nobody on Team USA was on a major-league 40-man roster. Ryan was pitching in Triple A before leaving for the Olympic team, and Woods Richardson was in Double A.
The Olympics aren’t the playoffs or World Series, but it still carries a certain cachet. Competing in that environment can’t hurt their development.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.