Atlanta or Houston?
It matters little; the 2021 World Series pits two unlikeable franchises, operations that in different ways personify the most toxic elements of pro sports, in general, and baseball, in particular.
There are likeable players on each team. I am particularly glad to see Eddie Rosario thriving in this postseason. For all his flaws as a player, Rosario’s elan makes him eminently rootable.
But as collective entities, both the Astros and the Braves repel me. That one of these distasteful entities is going to be the sport’s champion going into what figures to be a nasty offseason of wrangling over the soon-to-expire labor agreement is probably fitting.
Given the storm clouds on the horizon, it might be worth examining why I find these teams repulsive.
The sign-stealing scandal that made the Astros popularly disliked around the nation is a symptom of the franchise’s dominant flaw: An approach that leaves no room for ethics — which is hardly unusual in pro sports but seems to have been carried beyond normal boundaries.
The Roberto Osuna episode of 2019 is illustrative. The Astros had earlier cut loose a minor leaguer over a domestic violence episode, piously declaring a “zero-tolerance” policy on such matters. They then traded for Osuna, at the time suspended by the Toronto Blue Jays after being charged in Canada with domestic violence.
Zero tolerance — unless the player in question happens to really fill a need. Then they are, in the words of the then-assistant general manager, “(bleeping) glad we got Osuna.”
The Astros (along with the Cubs and Nationals) pioneered tanking — actively trying to lose games to improve their draft position. Throwing individual games is bad. Throwing entire seasons is worse. (The Baltimore Orioles, headed by a pair of Astros alumni, are following the same road map.)
It worked, not only for the Astros but the Nats and Cubs. Each won a World Series after a period of time being deliberately noncompetitive.
But it’s also destructive. At their nadir, the Astros’ television rating actually hit 0.0; the surveys found no evidence that anybody was watching.
Also destructive was MLB’s hostile takeover of the minor leagues. About a third of the minor league franchises of the 2010s were vaporized in the process.
This was known around the game as “the Houston plan,” the brainchild of the Astros.
Shrinking pro ball’s footprint may make short-term profit, but in the long run, it diminishes the game’s appeal.
The Braves’ sins are different. They deserted a 20-year-old stadium in Atlanta to decamp to a white-flight suburb and a new stadium built largely on the public dime and inaccessible to mass transit — a feature, not a bug, to the team owners, who control the parking revenue, and were also granted development rights around the edifice.
This is hardly unique to the Braves, of course; pro sports owners are increasingly addicted to feeding off public funds and monopoly status.
But the Braves were extraordinarily crass about it throughout the process.
Then, of course, there is the “tomahawk chop” chant. The Braves conceded in 2019, after criticism from St. Louis pitcher Ryan Helsley (a member of the Cherokee Nation), that the chop was racially problematic and said they would stop encouraging it.
Two years later, the music plays, the foam hatchets are omnipresent and the Braves embrace what they once admitted was wrong.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.