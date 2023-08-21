Old-man rant incoming ...
Today’s big league pitchers throw more hellacious stuff than ever before. The average major league fastball today is almost certainly faster than anything Walter Johnson ever threw, and the Big Train was regarded a century ago as the epitome of a power pitcher.
But it’s more than pure velo. With the aid of sophisticated cameras and computer analysis, today’s hurlers are honing their breaking balls more precisely than ever before.
Pitchers and coaches talk today of “pitch shaping” — and that has changed the nomenclature as they differentiate between the sharp downward break of a slider and the more horizontal movement of a sweeper.
Sonny Gray knows things about his curve balls that Bert Blyleven didn’t know about his — what his ideal spin rate is and, almost in real time, what the spin rate he’s getting on that particular day.
But all this has come at a price.
Yes, it is harder to hit major league pitching than ever before — and it was never really easy, even in the early days of the lively ball era when league batting averages hovered around .300.
But today’s pitchers are not baseball players, with the obvious exception of Shohei Ohtani. They are throwing machines.
Everything they do is geared to perfecting their pitches to the plate. And they can do nothing else, or at least are not allowed to break out of that specialty.
Hit? The coming of the universal DH not only took the bat from their hands, it was greeted with relief from managers who were apparently convinced that the worst possible outcome of a pitcher hitting was him actually making contact.
Because then he’d have to run to first base, and that meant he’d get hurt. These professional athletes dare not run 90 feet, much less slide.
Long gone are the days when managers would save a position player by using select pitchers to pinch run, or even pinch hit. The last pitchers I recalled being used in such roles were Tom Glavine, John Smoltz and Greg Maddux of the 1990s Braves.
(For decades, the man who held the career record for pinch hits was Red Lucas, who pitched 15 years for four National League teams, mainly Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. Lucas won 157 games in his career, and compiled a lifetime batting average of .281. He was used as a pinch hitter 506 times and got hits in 114 of those appearances, a record that stood for 32 years.)
Watch what happens today when a pitcher has to cover first base. Watch how the infielders work to stall the game. Keep the ball away from the pitcher, because he’s exhausted from the exertion and we must not allow the pitch clock to start while he recovers from the strain.
I have long believed that one of the hidden benefits of bunting is that it forces pitchers to get off the mound and pretend to be baseball players. This is particularly true in this later portion of the season, when the fielding drills of spring training — which are themselves unrealistic — are but a distant memory.
Last week, I watched a Yankees pitcher panic after knocking down a bases-loaded comebacker. I knew as he picked up the ball that he would throw it away. His throwing error was a key piece of a five-run bottom of the ninth that beat New York.
It’s the price of specialization. And while the game’s decision makers keep trying to lower that price, they can’t make it go away completely.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com and @bboutsider.
