Call it old fogeyism if you wish, but memories of the baseball of my younger years — the 1970s and 80s — are brighter, more vivid, than the baseball of today.
But not more alive. The death rate everywhere is higher this pandemic year, so it is hardly surprising that 2020 has taken a stiff toll on Hall of Famers. Al Kaline early on, then Tom Seaver, Lou Brock, Bob Gibson and, this week, Whitey Ford.
Ford is the only one who predated my interest in the game, but he’s still an intriguing historical figure. I saw the others, at least on TV, and I have an easier time picturing in my head the deliveries of Seaver and Gibson than I do modern day stars as Gerrit Cole or Walker Buehler.
A few random thoughts on the departed:
• Ford had, really, two careers. Casey Stengel, his manager for eight seasons, never used a true rotation. He emphasized matchups and used Ford heavily against the Yankees’ top rivals and very seldom against the cellar dwellers. Don Larsen would pitch against the Senators and the Athletics; Ford got Cleveland and Chicago.
When Ralph Houk became manager in 1961, he went to a straight four-man rotation, and Ford went from making 29 starts a year to 39. Ford won 25 games one year, 24 another for Houk. Ford never won 20 for Stengel; he never pitched enough.
Ford’ lifetime winning percentage — .690 — is even more impressive considering the high percentage of his starts that came against quality teams and how seldom he faced poor ones, at least for half of his career.
• Kaline played in the first major league game I ever attended (April 25, 1970). His error in the ninth inning — he misplayed a Tony Oliva single, allowing Oliva to go to second, from where he scored on a Harmon Killebrew single — gave the Twins the win. Kaline also went 0-for-4 at the plate.
It was a good day for 12-year-old me; not a good day for Kaline. He had many better ones.
• Seaver hit the majors in 1967 already a fully formed, mature ace, no assembly or breaking-in period required.
His winning percentage is well below Ford’s — but the Mets of his peak years didn’t match Ford’s backing crew. He was well into his 30s when he was traded to Cincinnati, and the Big Red Machine itself was starting to wear down, too.
But there’s a pretty strong argument for the unprovable proposition that Seaver was the best pitcher in major league history.
• Brock is an interesting case study for the question of what makes a player a Hall of Famer.
On the surface, there’s no question Brock deserves his plaque. He had 3,023 hits (more than Kaline), he retired with the career and single-season stolen base records (both since broken) and he was fabulous in his three World Series.
The more you dig into him as a player, however, the less you find. Despite the steals, he was a mediocre leadoff hitter because he seldom walked. Despite the speed, he was a poor defensive outfielder (it’s quite likely that the Cubs traded him away because they couldn’t feature him in center and already had Billy Williams in left). He struck out 100 times a year but didn’t hit homers.
Not a sabermetric favorite, to be sure.
• No pitching coach today would tolerate Gibson‘s pitching motion. He lurched violently toward first base with every pitch, yet was a fantastic fielding pitcher. Today they would “smooth out” the delivery and restrain the movement.
They would do that on the basis of improving his control and lessening the chances of injury. They might also have lost the power that made him great.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @bboutsider.
