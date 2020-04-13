We don’t have our accustomed baseball season this April. We do have our accustomed deluge of baseball books.
The 2020 offering that might be of greatest interest to Twins fans — certainly to the casual fan — is “Game Used,” the memoirs of the Twins television play-by-play man, Dick Bremer, with Jim Bruton as co-author.
We’ve been listening to Bremer for years — it’s been decades since anybody else called Twins games on television — and this book reads like a Bremer broadcast. Understated, modest, cheerful and optimistic — and not particularly insightful or memorable.
Red Barber, one of the pioneers of baseball broadcasting and still a legend in the field long after his time, said he sought to report. If he stuck to describing what he saw happening on the field, the broadcast was going to work.
Bremer’s work suggests that he follows that rule of thumb. He specifically says in “Game Used” that he wants the analyst to be the star of the broadcast. He deliberately avoids a “trademark” home run call, which is a staple for most play-by-play announcers. To the extent that he has a shtick, it’s identifying the location of Minnesota communities.
And for me, that works. I have griped in this space for years about certain Twins broadcasters — the John Gordon/Dan Gladden radio combo for years seemed to be in a conspiracy to avoid telling listeners what was going on — but Bremer has never raised my ire the way Gordo used to do with calls like “there’s a drive to left right center field.”
Things are better on the radio side now that Cory Provus is the main play-by-play guy. And the phasing out of Bert Blyleven, who has been phoning it in for years, on the television side is making those broadcasts better. (Bremer, without saying so explictly, implies that his favorite in-booth partner was Tom Kelly, and I think a sizable portion of the audience would agree.)
Bremer’s not in the booth to educate us about baseball. He’s there to describe the game and set up the analyst.
And, really, that’s what he’s doing in this book. If you’re looking for insight in how teams are built, how players are developed, how Big Data is changing the game, look elsewhere (and there are plenty of those books on the market). Bremer is telling his story — how a Minnesota boy built a career in broadcasting and wound up with his dream job.
It’s a comfortable read, just as his game calls are a comfortable listen.
