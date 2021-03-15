Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.