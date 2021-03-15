Falvey’s departure certainly hasn’t changed that. The team to be nicknamed later continues to develop quality pitchers — including, in Shane Bieber, perhaps the best starter in the American League — without, by and large, investing high draft picks in the process.
And while the Twins have improved their pitching since Falvey’s arrival, it’s been more with imports than products of the farm system. Of the five men projected to be Minnesota’s opening rotation, only Jose Berrios came out of the Twins system. Kenta Maeda, Michael Pineda, J.A. Happ and Matt Shoemaker all came from the outside.
A developmental assembly line for pitchers is pretty much the dream of any general manager. But it’s not that easy, and even when an organization gets a reputation for developing pitchers, the process generally soon fizzles.
A half-century ago, the Baltimore Orioles seemed to be able to conjure up a pitcher on demand. Then their fielding deteriorated, and the pitching soon followed.
One of the first, and most important, insights of sabermetrics was: Much of what we call pitching is actually fielding.
That insight wasn’t a real secret. From Charles Comiskey to Frank Chance to Bill McKechnie to Al Lopez to Earl Weaver to, yes, Tom Kelly, there is a longstanding managerial philosophy of putting outstanding glovemen behind pitchers who throw strikes and let the fielders do the work.
But what the statistical revolutionaries saw is that you can split out the actual quality of pitching. The “Three True Outcomes”: strikeouts, walks, home runs. Those are the things the quality of the defense doesn’t affect. Those are the things pitchers are responsible for.
Those are the outcomes that matter when evaluating pitchers.
Which bring us to Randy Dobnak, the Twins’ swingman who struck out six hitters in three innings on Saturday.
Yes, it’s three innings in spring training. But it’s also Randy Dobnak, and his statistical profile, while skimpy, says he doesn’t miss bats. He is, or at least has been, a throwback to the days when the Twins stuffed their staff with “pitch to contact” sinkerballers.
Supposedly, he was testing a new approach to releasing his slider, and presumably he’ll continue with it until it doesn’t work any more. “I’m actually a strikeout guy,” Dobnak said after Saturday’s outing. “New year. New me.”
We’ll see if it persists. Turning Dobnak — undrafted out of college and never regarded as a prime prospect — into a quality rotation piece would be the kind of thing Cleveland’s done repeatedly in recent years, and that the Twins have long struggled to accomplish.
