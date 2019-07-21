Oh, what might have been.
The Minnesota Twins would doubtless like to add two relief pitchers to lift part of the burden off bullpen ace Taylor Rogers — one a lefty, the other a right-hander who ideally could split the late-inning duties with Blake Parker, or at a minimum push Parker down a notch in the bullpen hierarchy.
There’s still more than a week left before the trade deadline, so something may yet be done.
But one can’t help but look around the majors and see a set of former Twins starring in relief roles for contenders.
Start with the one we really can’t second-guess, in particular, the current front office.
Liam Hendriks of the Oakland A’s entered 2019 with a career ERA of 4.71; he entered Saturday with a 2019 ERA of 1.19. Oakland DFA’d him last season, the fifth time he’s been lopped from a 40-man roster; nobody claimed him on waivers. This year he’s an All-Star closer.
The Aussie right-hander changed his routine after last year’s DFA and quickly added velocity. He’s also throwing more curveballs than in the past, and throwing his breaking stuff for strikes.
The result is a surprise bullpen star.
It’s taken six years and five organizations for Hendriks to emerge, so it’s a stretch to say the Twins, who cut him loose after the 2013 season, should have kept him around.
But his emergence is a vivid example of how seemingly minor tweaks — to a delivery, to a throwing program, to pitch selection — can turn a marginal major-leaguer into a bullpen monster.
An example: Ryan Pressly, traded by the current front office about a year ago to Houston.
Pressly’s ERA with the Twins was 3.75. His ERA with the Astros is 1.22.
Nobody during Pressly’s Minnesota tenure questioned the quality of his stuff. But the results didn’t match the talent. Once he got to Houston, he starting throwing his curve ball more, his slider less, and voila: another bullpen monster.
Jorge Alcala and Gilberto Celestino, the two minor-leaguers the Twins got for Pressly, haven’t been tearing it up in the minors this season. Even if they were, it’s pretty clear that the Twins would have been better off had they gotten Pressly to perform here as he does in Houston.
(I sometimes wonder how much the Twins’ failure to get Pressly to tweak his pitch usage factored into the decision to change pitching coaches after last season.)
Then there’s Brandon Kintzler, traded by the Twins to Washington in a 2017 deadline deal. The Nationals re-signed him as a free agent that winter, then traded him at the deadline last year to the Cubs. There he has an ERA this year of 2.27.
Hendriks, Pressly, Kintzler. Even one of those three, coupled with Rogers, would give the Twins a potent left-right combo for the late innings. And none of them will be available this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.