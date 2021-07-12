Catcher is a weird position.
At every other position, the more one hits, the longer his career. At catcher, having a productive bat actually shortens the career. A catcher who can really hit plays so often his body breaks down around age 30.
Consider the Twins catchers in 2011, the year of the great collapse. Joe Mauer, in his age 28 season, missed about half the season with a variety of leg issues. In his absence, Drew Butera and Rene Rivera, both in their age 27 season, essentially split the catching duties.
Mauer has been retired for three seasons now. Both Butera and Rivera have played in the majors this season.
About a half century ago I was contemplating the career of Sal Butera (Drew’s father), who was also a catcher, and concluded that being a backup catcher might be the “easiest” job in baseball. If he can just keep from making obvious screwups in the field, he can last forever. Nobody really expects the backup catcher to hit; if he could hit, he’d be the starter. Catch once a week, keep the ball in front of you, hit a dinger once a month, stay out of clubhouse fights, you can stick around for 15 years or more.
Which may bode well for Ben Rortvedt, who currently occupies a roster spot for the Twins while Mitch Garver recovers from his gonadal trauma. Rortvedt has a.123 batting average in his first 65 major league at-bats and has hit just .241 in his minor league career, but he has all the defensive chops one could ask for behind the plate.
Rortvedt is no Mauer, but he might be hanging around major league rosters the rest of my lifetime.
Taking a knee
A running theme on the Twins radio broadcasts this year has been Dan Gladden’s utter contempt for the “one-knee down” catching stance, which the Twins popularized in the 2019 season. The vast majority of major league catchers use it now, and every passed ball or wild pitch — especially one that leads to a run — now starts Gladden spluttering on the topic.
The reason for catching on a knee: More strikes are called when a catcher uses that stance.
Yes, the catcher’s mobility is limited. He has less ability to move side to side to block balls in the dirt, and thus wild pitches and passed balls are more common. Teams are also more vulnerable to the stolen base.
But the math over the long haul is convincing to analytics departments. The extra strikes a team gets from catching on a knee are more valuable than the occasional base lost. The difference between an 0-1 count and 1-0, or between 1-2 and 2-1, or 1-1 and 0-2, or any other pair of counts, is that massive.
Dick Bremer, to pick on a different Twins broadcaster, frequently talks about the value of 90 feet. And a baserunner’s advance on a wild pitch, or a stolen base, is easy to see. The difference between a hitter ahead in the count and behind in the count is less visible.
But it is genuine. Certainly more genuine than Gladden’s recent rant about how umpires deny that pitch framing matters at all in their calls.
The numbers don’t lie.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.