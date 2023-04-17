This past week, I tuned into a Milwaukee Brewers game from the West Coast in time to hear somebody emphatically claim that the Brewers organization is the best in the game at developing catchers.
Really? I would be hard-put to name the last quality backstop to come out of the Brewers system. Jonathan Lucroy, probably, and he left Milwaukee a long time ago.
I would argue that the Twins have been the most influential organization in the field of developing catchers. They popularized the one-knee-down catching stance, which is now pretty much the norm across MLB, and saw their system’s catching coordinator poached by the Yankees, who gave him a major league post.
Of course, the easiest way to develop a superstar catcher is to draft a great athlete who really wants to catch, and those guys show up about once a decade. Joe Mauer, Buster Posey, Adley Rutschman — such studs shoot to the Show in a jiffy.
Most major league catchers spend years grinding through the minors, struggling to master the intricacies of pitch-calling while absorbing the physical pounding of the position. Catchers who can hit but struggle with the defensive demands change positions — see Bryce Harper. Quality receivers can carve out long careers with minimal offense — see Drew Butera.
Which brings us, at long last, to the supposed topic at hand, Ryan Jeffers.
The Twins took Jeffers in the second round of the 2018 draft. He was a curious selection, something of a tweener — not enough bat for first base, too limited athletically for other positions, a very rough defensive catcher.
But the Twins scouts thought he could remain behind the plate. And he took to the one-knee technique quickly. He reached the majors in the COVID year of 2020, a superstar’s rise. The Twins justifiably viewed him as their catcher of the future.
And then he stalled. He barely cracked .200 at the plate in 2021 and ‘22, and he (and the pitching staff) was unable to cope with base stealers. He was sidelined for much of 2022 after needing thumb surgery.
The Twins signed a veteran to be their primary catcher early in the offseason. At 25, Jeffers was arguably facing a career crisis.
And he responded by effectively reinventing himself.
Jeffers looks like a different player this year after spending the winter overhauling both his swing and his throwing mechanics.
Hours of online instruction with the Twins hitting coach, experimenting with stances and approach, have resulted in a no-stride approach that has him, admittedly in limited at-bats, hitting over .350 so far. No, he’s not going to maintain that average, but he has so far trimmed his strikeouts and boosted his walks.
And his throwing is stronger as well. He has nailed half the would-be base stealers testing him in the first few weeks, even with the new rules that have boosted success rates.
Christian Vazquez is, and deserves to be, the Twins’ primary catcher. But Rocco Baldelli is fond of splitting time at that position, and the 2023 version of Jeffers means the Twins aren’t taking a step back when Vazquez sits.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.