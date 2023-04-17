Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and Ramsey Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin and Minnesota... Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Dakota, Carver and Scott Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and Brown Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa, Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. Long Prairie River at Long Prairie affecting Todd County. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota, Washington, Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Stearns and Sherburne Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, St. Croix and Pierce Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. .Recent warm temperatures have acted quickly to melt snowpack and increase river flows. Additional precipitation expected through Monday will delay crests on area rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 845 PM CDT Sunday, the stage was 802.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 845 PM CDT Sunday was 802.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 805.1 feet early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 804.2 feet on 09/29/2010. &&