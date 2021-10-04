Chaos, sweet sweet chaos.
That’s what I wanted Sunday, the last day of the baseball schedule, which dawned with four American League teams still in the running for two playoff berths and the National League West title still undecided.
I wanted chaos and got regular order. The Yankees beat the Rays, the Red Sox beat the Nationals, and that’s all she wrote in the AL. No Toronto, no Seattle.
The Giants won their game and wrapped up the NL West. No Game 163 in either league.
If you’ve been reading this space for years (my sympathies if that’s the case), you know of my distaste for postseason wild cards. They cheapen the championship, and they degrade the value of the regular season. You can’t claim to be the best team in baseball if you were second (or third) in your division.
Still, that ship sailed long ago. At least Rob Manfred didn’t get his desire for a vastly enlarged playoff field this year, which would have ruined Sunday’s ersatz drama.
Not that the idea is dead. Manfred is certain to push the notion in the labor talks this winter. Baseball has a commissioner who is far too focused on the immediate pot of money and far too inattentive to the health of the game.
If and when the playoff field mushrooms from the current six per league (with two teams given a significant entry penalty) to eight or even 10, the price of admission to the postseason will drop sharply. Even now, there is a playoff team (Atlanta) with just 88 wins. In a larger field, we have a good chance of teams with sub-.500 records.
There is little reward in that scenario for greatness and every incentive for mediocrity.
NL West
The Giants won 107 games, which is a lot — and barely enough to take the division title over the Dodgers, who are justly being described as the best second-place team in baseball history.
There have been other 100-win teams who finished second.
Two prime examples: The Giants in 1993, the last season before the wild card, won 103, finished second to the Braves and missed out on the playoffs.
The 1954 Yankees won 103 games and still finished eight games out (Cleveland won 111). Casey Stengel led the Yanks to World Series titles in each of the previous four seasons; he would lead them to pennants in five of the next six seasons; none of those teams won as many as his second-place ‘54 team.
The 106-win Dodgers aren’t, like those teams, out of the postseason. But they do face a one-and-done game with a St. Louis team that is playing very well and a veteran starter (Adam Wainwright) with credible Hall of Fame credentials. Finishing second in this format carries a penalty.
Playing spoiler
“Ain’t no spoilers collecting no checks,” Sparky Anderson once said of weak teams trying to beat contenders in the final weeks.
The Twins, last in the AL Central, played spoiler last month, taking three games from the Toronto Blue Jays. Had the Jays won one of those games, they’d still be alive. Win two, they’re in.
The Dodgers radio announcers this weekend were bemoaning losses the Bums took on a 6-3 road trip that included a series against the 110-loss Diamondbacks. The Mariners this weekend lost a series to an Angels team that was seen as having packed it in.
Bad baseball teams can beat good teams, just not often enough to be good themselves. It happens all the time.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
