I walked away from my blog a few months ago and really haven’t missed doing that work. But last week certainly didn’t lack for quick-hit topics.
So let’s hit ‘ewm here.
Twins stand pat
No deadline deals? Fine by me.
When this team struggles, it’s not because of pitching. It’s because the lineup hasn’t hit as we expected.
There is no one reason for the basic lack of hitting. But I don’t question the notion put forth after the deadline by the Twins front office that the then-imminent return of Josh Donaldson and Bryon Buxton would help more than anything the Twins could acquire from the outside.
Tom Seaver dies
Last year, a certain superstar in a popular but inferior sport sought to copyright the nickname “Tom Terrific” and was quickly shouted down.
There was only one Tom Terrific, and that’s Seaver.
Arguing greatness across generations is a futile prospect, but we engage in it regularly anyway. Seaver might have been the greatest pitcher ever, or maybe Walter Johnson, or Roger Clemens, or Greg Maddux or Satchel Paige.
Seaver was certainly the best of his pitching-rich era.
Bert’s final broadcast
The Twins have been easing Bert Blyleven out of their telecasts the past few years, steadily reducing his assignments. He had his final game last week.
Blyleven was never as great an analyst as was a pitcher, and the quality of his insights worsened with age. By the end, his experience was irrelevant to how the game is played today.
But he had fun even when broadcasting bad teams, and a good number of fans liked his shtick.
I don’t know if the Twins will ever again have one primary analyst for their television broadcasts.
The likes of Justin Morneau and Torii Hunter probably don’t need the money enough to put up with the travel demands.
Sano unfiltered
Miguel Sano on Saturday hit a ball off the facing of the second deck, then rubbed it in a bit on the Detroit pitcher — and after the game dropped an f-bomb during the postgame radio interview in explaining the incident.
Which is the risk run with live interviews with emotional players immediately after the contest.
Buxton is fast
Surprising revelation there, huh? His time to first base on his game-winning four-hopper to shortstop Saturday was put at 3.6 seconds, stunning for a right-handed hitter — 31 feet per second, according to Statcast.
The injuries remain a concern with him. So does the inconsistency at the plate.
No matter. The Twins are, and have been for years, a markedly better team with Buxton in the lineup. And they know it.
Some may chatter about giving up on him; that’s not going to happen.
