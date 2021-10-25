What a good week for Eddie Rosario to have a big week.
I don’t remember now if it came first from Ron Gardenhire or from Paul Molitor, but it quickly became standard “analysis” on Twins broadcasts during Rosario’s tenure with Minnesota: Rosario loves the spotlight, he’s at his best in the big moments.
He certainly had some memorable moments in Minnesota, and plenty of forgettable ones, too — that’s both in the nature of the game, which is largely built on failure, and in the nature of Rosario’s daring style of play, which all too often turns reckless.
But everything turned up Rosies for him in the six games of the NLCS. He had 14 hits in the series with three homers and nine RBIs. He stole one game with his daring baserunning and bludgeoned the Dodgers with a three-run homer in the clincher. He even drew three walks.
He won, and deserved, the series MVP award.
Not bad for a guy who might not have been in the lineup at series start had the unvaccinated Jorge Soler not tested positive for COVID-19.
Certain Twins followers, given to self-pity and front-office flagellation, were quick to castigate the Twins for discarding Rosario last offseason. In truth, it was a logical move that, as sometimes happens, didn’t work well.
Rosario projected to get a $10 million contract though the arbitration process. The Twins front office, mindful of his subpar on-base percentages and his defensive limitations, and also eager to make room for Alex Kiriloff, didn’t think he was worth that much and cut him loose in early December.
Nobody else thought Rosario was worth that much, either. It took him two months to land a contract, and the one-year deal he got with Cleveland was for $8 million, not $10 million.
Then he didn’t hit for Cleveland. His slash line — batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage — for his new team was a disappointing .254/.296/.389. At the trading deadline, Cleveland sent him — and cash — to Atlanta for Pedro Sandoval, who was immediately released.
Mull that one over. Cleveland didn’t just trade Rosario. Cleveland didn’t even give him away.
Cleveland paid Atlanta to take him, and presumably that was the best offer on the table.
That was July 30. Rosario, who was on the injured list at the time of the trade, didn’t take an at-bat for Atlanta for almost a month, but he did slug .573 down the stretch as his new team surged to the divisional title. Now he’s World Series bound.
Meanwhile, the Twins didn’t get the on-field benefits they expected from moving on from Rosario. Kiriloff got hurt and fellow outfield prospects Trevor Larnach and Brent Rooker displayed severe limitations to their games. But had Rosario performed for the Twins as he did for the entirety of the season with Cleveland and Atlanta, it wouldn’t have saved their disappointing season.
Rosario will be a free agent after the World Series. Nobody knows what the offseason will look like, with the labor agreement about to expire and no visible evidence of a fresh one on tap.
But my guess is that his market hasn’t changed; the brilliance of the past week will not blind front offices to his flaws.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
