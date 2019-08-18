You may have heard this already: The 2019 Minnesota Twins hit lots of home runs.
With more than 40 games left to the season, they’ve already broken the franchise record for homers in a season. They are almost certain to break the major league record for homers in a season (267, set just last year by the Yankees) and might even do that by month’s end.
This from a franchise that, despite the legend that was Harmon Killebrew, has not been associated with power over the years. What’s going on?
And no, despite the silly notion espoused by ESPN’s Karl Ravech, it isn’t Target Field. The Twins hit, and allow, more homers in road games.
Rising tide
Home runs are up all over major league baseball. While I resist simple answers to complex questions, the single biggest reason for the power surge is the baseball. All other variables pale in comparison.
J.J. Cooper, the managing editor of Baseball America, has spent much of the summer chronicling on Twitter the outsized impact switching to the major league ball has had on Triple A statistics.
Home runs are slightly down this year from 2018 in every other level of professional ball. They’re up 160% in Triple A.
Rising tides lift all boats. The Twins’ home run ship is higher than everybody else’s, and has risen faster. The ball is a big part of the raw increase in homers, but it’s not a specific-to-the-Twins reason.
Fresh faces
The Twins turned over a significant portion of their lineup during the offseason. Gone are Joe Mauer, Robbie Grossman and the primary second baseman, Brian Dozier and Logan Forsythe. In their stead are C.J. Cron, Nelson Cruz, Jonathan Schoop and Luis Arraez.
The 2019 guys listed above have hit (entering Sunday) 72 homers. The 2018 four hit 27 for the Twins.
The front office made a concerted effort to add power. It shows.
Development
Veterans like Cron, Cruz, Schoop and Marwin Gonzalez were always intended to be supplementary pieces to the young regulars — Byron Buxton, Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco, Eddie Rosario, Miguel Sano. Those five have hit 110 home runs so far. Last year, they combined 63.
And that’s not including the remarkable surge of Mitch Garver, who has gone from seven homers last year to 23 this year. The Twins always expected big things of the first five but not so much from Garver.
Hunting fastballs
This year’s model clearly has a more aggressive approach at the plate. The 2019 Twins are, as a group, less interested in taking pitches and building up the opponent’s pitch count and more interested in doing damage on early-count fastballs.
There are individual exceptions and variations, of course. Rosario has always been a hacker, and actually benefits when he tones it down and takes a few more pitches.
But Mauer’s retirement and Grossman’s release eliminated the 2018 team’s most prominent takers of pitches.
This has created an interesting, and valuable, paradox. The 2019 Twins are striking out 8.1 times a game. The 2018 team struck out 8.2 times per game.
Strikeouts have always been the exhaust of home-run engines. The Twins power plant is a relatively low-emissions operation.
