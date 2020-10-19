Nelson Cruz becomes a free agent at the end of the season, but both the veteran slugger and the Minnesota Twins have signaled a mutual interest in his return.
Eddie Rosario still has a year to go before he gets his turn at free agency.
These are two guys who typically hit in the middle of one of the most powerful lineups in the game. I wouldn’t consider it a given that either are back for 2021, and I think it highly likely that at least one, perhaps both, will be gone.
We saw glimpses in the shortened regular season of two reasons the Twins might prefer to move into the future: Brent Rooker slashed .316/.381/.579 in his brief callup before an injury ended his season, and Alex Kirilloff made his major league debut in the second game of the playoff series against Houston, going 1-for-4.
There should be no doubt that either rookie is ready to hit in the majors. Certainly either would be cheaper than Cruz and Rosario.
Granted, it’s a big ask for a team that rightly carries big ambitions into 2021 to replace its accustomed third- and fourth-place hitters with guys with a total of 25 major league plate appearances. Few organizations would go out on that limb.
But one that would is Tampa Bay, and the Rays are going to play in the World Series after replacing two-thirds of their 2019 outfield.
White Sox job
Rick Renteria is a good bet to emerge with the Manager of the Year award next month. He’s also a good bet to be unemployed in 2021, since the White Sox dumped him last week.
The Sox said his departure is by “mutual agreement,” which is implausible. What appears to have happened is:
- Renteria was too independent of the team’s analytical department, and
- The Sox think they have a good chance to land a bigger name.
The first is simple reality. Owners are investing ever-larger amounts in analytics, and it makes little sense to do so if the data is ignored on the front lines.
Old-school fans, writers and broadcasters may bewail the demise of seat-of-the-pants managing, but the era of tactical hunches, guesswork and impulse is not coming back.
What is most striking here is that Don Cooper is also out as pitching coach. There has been a string of White Sox managers hired with the proviso that Cooper was going to be the pitching coach. His job security faded with his once-vaunted ability to keep his rotation healthy and productive.
And the oddity is that the team was quickly reported to have gotten permission from the Angels to pursue Tony LaRussa, now a special assistant there, for the dugout job.
LaRussa is 76 going on, I don’t know, 1776. He got out of managing nine years ago, was given the keys to the Arizona baseball operations and ran it into the ditch almost immediately, and has bounced from team to team in vague front office roles since. I can’t see why a team that dumped Renteria because he ignored the analytics would want LaRussa.
Jerry Reinsdorf, the White Sox owner, has said repeatedly that his greatest regret is allowing Hawk Harrelson to fire LaRussa back in 1986. (A greater regret, really, should be having put Harrelson in a job in which he could fire LaRussa.)
So this public flirtation with LaRussa may well be mere eyewash to appease Reinsdorf.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
