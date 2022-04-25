Fielding, it is frequently said, doesn’t slump. But you can’t prove it by Tim Anderson and the White Sox.
Anderson is an outstanding athlete and a very good hitter. He is not, despite the lavish praise extended to him by the likes of Twins radio broadcaster Dan Gladden, a good major league shortstop.
Indeed, I believe him to be the worst defensive shortstop on a quality team since the final seasons of Derek Jeter.
“Quality team” is a key component to that sentence. Anderson’s impact as a hitter and baserunner, over the long season, far outweighs his shortcomings afield. He makes the White Sox better.
But in any one game, his flaws can cost the White Sox deeply.
That was certainly the case on Saturday, when his error on an infield single by the Twins’ Carlos Correa led to a series of errors, turning a 1-0 Chicago lead into a 2-1 Minnesota lead. It was also the case earlier in the week when he committed three errors in one game against Cleveland.
The White Sox are built, as Tony La Russa teams often are, on a foundation of power hitters, starting pitching and a bullpen of rigid roles. La Russa has typically been willing to forego range in the field as long as the player makes the simple, routine plays and produces with the bat. It’s a formula followed by many other historically great managers.
Anderson doesn’t quite fit that mold. He’ll turn in the occasional sensational play but leave some routine plays unmade.
It is, over the course of the long season, an acceptable tradeoff. But this fielding slump is ugly.
Fast forward
The social media reports out of the minor leagues this past week have been fascinating. Enforcement of the pitch clock rules stepped up last weekend, and average game times immediately plummeted almost 30 minutes.
One scout told Baseball America’s managing editor, J.J. Cooper that he was having trouble keeping up on his notes because the games were moving so quickly. Broadcasters are commenting on how their accustomed rhythm of storytelling has been upset without so much dead time between pitches.
They’re not complaining. They’re celebrating.
“This is the way the game is supposed to be played,” one scout said.
This kind of enforcement is supposedly coming to the majors next season. I am eager to see the games return to the pace of the 1970s.
I am also eager to see what happens when a ump calls a ball on Max Scherzer because of his dawdling, or strike three on a hitter who takes a stroll out of the batters box after taking strike two.
Bring it on.
Mr. 3,000
Miguel Cabrera on Saturday reached the 3,000 hit milestone. It only seems like half of the hits came against the Twins.
He’s not what he was, of course; he hasn’t hit .300 since 2016, and while he entered Sunday hitting .309 on the young season, it’s with a lowly .359 slugging percentage.
But it has been an impressive career.
How impressive? Consider: Cabrera is, at this writing, one double shy of 600. When he gets that next two-bagger, he will be the third with 3,000 hits, 500 dingers and 600 doubles (the others are Henry Aaron and Albert Pujols). He is, with Aaron and Willie Mays, one of three with 3,000 hits, 500 homers and a .300 career average.
Twins fans can wonder what might have been had Minnesota not dropped out of the bidding for him as a 16-year-old shortstop in Venezuela back in 1999.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @bboutsider.
