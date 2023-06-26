The fifth starter isn’t particularly high on the list of problems for the Minnesota Twins, but it does have the advantage of being a simple fix — if that fix can just be identified.
It’s not like solving the lineup’s strikeout addiction or injury limitations. Those are multi-faceted issues.
This one is “simply” a matter of finding an upgrade to one roster spot. It’s a problem you can get at.
The Twins came out of spring training with too many starters, but that didn’t last long. Kenta Maeda and Tyler Mahle went down before April ended. Bailey Ober, recalled when Maeda hit the shelf, has joined Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez for a really solid first four. Filling Mahle’s vacancy is the issue.
Louie Varland got 10 starts and did a lot of good things. But he was far too prone to the home run ball — he allowed almost as many homers (14) as walks (16) — and the Twins shipped him back to Triple A.
Maeda returned to the majors and the rotation after almost two full months on the injured list. I was not optimistic about this when I saw that his velocity in his rehab starts was hovering around 90 mph. While it’s possible to pitch effectively at that velo, I doubted that Maeda is such a pitcher.
But he gave the Twins five scoreless innings Friday in Detroit, and more important, piled up the swings-and-misses — an indication that even with diminished velocity, he still had movement and command.
Of course, it was just one start, and against one of the weakest hitting teams in the majors. It was a promising return, but we’ll need to see more to be sure that he’s the solution.
The Twins’ front office clearly sees it the same way. Last week they signed Dallas Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young winner, to a minor league deal. Keuchel, now 35, racked up a 9.20 ERA in 14 starts for three teams last season, which explains why he was available to sign in mid-June.
He’s been working with Driveline, a private high-tech pitching academy that has built quite a reputation, and reportedly has boosted his velocity with whatever changes he’s made.
Good for him: According to his Baseball Reference page, Keuchel has made almost $100 million in his 11-year major league career, so it would have been easy enough to take a few decades off. Clearly he wants to pitch.
This is the kind of move people call “low risk.” It’s only low risk until the Twins actually bring him up and give him a start or four.
Which is possible. Maeda has the job and a bit of a leash now, but how long is that leash? Even if Maeda fails, or if one of the Big Four gets hurt, Keuchel needs to get outs in St. Paul to justify skipping to the head of the line.
At his best, Keuchel was his generation’s best version of Tommy John: a soft-tossing lefty who gets lots of grounders, avoids walks, cuts off the running game and limits the long ball. It’s a style of pitching that has fallen out of favor.
But while the Twins have some intriguing arms in their farm system, they are not exactly loaded with youngsters knocking on the door. The just-demoted Varland is the best alternative right now.
The Twins signed Keuchel to present a different direction — a direction they’d probably prefer not to take.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com/ Twitter: @bboutsider.
