The unexpected return to Minnesota of star shortstop Carlos Correa likely means the continuation of an odd franchise tradition: The Twins do not develop their own shortstops.
I detailed this a long time ago, but to summarize the point: Zoilo Versalles came to Minnesota with the franchise in 1961, and the Twins’ best shortstops in the 60-plus seasons since arrival have all come from some other organization — Leo Cardenas, Roy Smalley, Greg Gagne, Jason Bartlett, Correa.
The best shortstop the Twins have signed and developed themselves over those decades was Jorge Polanco, and the Twins moved him to second base after three seasons as the regular at short. He had plenty of bat for the position, but not the arm.
The odd thing about the Twins and shortstop right now is that their two most highly regarded prospects are Brooks Lee and Royce Lewis — both shortstops. Both are going to be major league stars, but it is unlikely that either will be a shortstop, at least in Minnesota. Correa has them blocked.
But while Correa is now locked in as Plan A for the Twins at short for the next six years, he was a stretch goal for them for most of the offseason. The Twins moved early to set up an alternative at the position: Kyle Farmer.
The idea, presumably: Farmer would hold down the position while Lewis continued to rehab his surgically repaired knee and Lee continued to develop in the minors, with the expectation (or hope) that by midseason one of the kids would take over the job.
Which is more or less what the Twins had in mind in 2022 when they traded for Isiah Kiner-Falefa — plug the hole at short with a high-floor, low-ceiling veteran until Lewis was ready to take over.
In both cases, that design was superseded when Correa fell into the Twins’ lap. Kiner-Falefa was traded to the Yankees, where he served the same function: handle shortstop while a couple of prospects marinated in the minors. This year Anthony Volpe has the starting job and IKF is a reserve — the same role Farmer has in Minnesota.
(A fascinating, but probably irrelevant, similarity between Farmer and Kiner-Falefa — they both reached the majors as catchers. It’s a rare career progression: Sign as an amateur infielder, develop as a catcher, reach the majors, then return to the infield.)
Neither is a lineup cornerstone, as Correa is and as Lewis and Lee are expected to become. Both are competent.
Farmer had two seasons with more than 500 plate appearances with Cincinnati; he was slightly less productive at the place than league average and, at least by the publicly available metrics, an average defensive shortstop.
There is genuine value in that. As Bill James wrote years ago, teams lose pennants every year because they can’t come up with a Grade C player to fill a hole.
Farmer isn’t likely to win the division title for the Twins. But he can keep them from losing it.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
