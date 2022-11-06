Few outside the Houston market root for the Astros; the sign-stealing scandal lingers. But almost everybody in baseball, it seems, roots for Dusty Baker.
This was Baker's 25th season as a manager, divvied up among five different franchises. He had taken every one of those five to the playoffs, but this was his first World Series title as the dugout boss.
Nineteen seasons as a player, a handful as a coach, then a quarter-century as a manager. He hasn't been a constant presence in the majors since his debut in 1968 — he had a couple of gaps between managerial stints when it seemed possible that he wouldn't land another job — but he certainly has staying power.
And behind that staying power is his knack with the clubhouse.
Baker is not a tactical genius. He is, in terms of in-game strategy, quite predictable. He is not given to platoons and lineup shuffles. He started managing when bullpens were organized by innings — here's my ninth-inning guy, here's my eighth-inning guy, here's my lefty specialist — and while most managers are trying different approaches, he's largely stuck with those silos.
He once notoriously derided the value of walks by hitters by saying that "all walks do is clog the bases," a line that got all the derision it deserved. His long leash with his starters was widely blamed for the injuries that derailed the careers of Mark Prior and Kerry Wood.
But there has probably never been a manager as good as Johnnie B. Baker at dealing with egos. If the team has talent but a sour attitude, Baker is the ideal man to put at the helm.
In San Francisco he had to shepherd the combustible combo of Barry Bonds and Jeff Kent. Bonds was great, Kent was highly productive, and by all accounts they greatly disliked each other. Baker was able to keep both men focused on the job at hand, and minimize the disruption to the rest of the clubhouse.
Then Chicago, where Sammy Sosa had become the focus of attention. Baker got the Cubs to the edge of the pennant, falling to the Marlins in the infamous "Bartman game," which turned less on that foul ball than on the subsequent error by the Cubs shortstop.
Cincinnati hadn't gotten to the playoffs in more than a decade when Baker arrived. He constructed a lineup around Joey Votto and Brandon Phillips and built a 97-win team.
Then came his biggest clubhouse challenges. The Washington Nationals were dripping with talent — and riven with personality conflicts, highlighted by closer Jonathan Paplebon trying to strangle Bryce Harper in the dugout during a game.
The young and hyped Harper was surrounded by accomplished veterans who resented the attention the phenom drew. Baker brought them peace and a trip to the NLCS — only to get fired when the Cardinals won the final game of that series.
That led him to Houston in the immediate wake of the trash-can revelations. He has, in three seasons there, now had three trips to the ALCS, two World Series appearances, and now the trophy.
Yes, he inherited a talented squad and an organization that seems able to produce pitchers on a whim — but he has also been able to part the waters of the animosity that threatened to drown them.
That is the genius of Dusty Baker.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
