The last three World Series winners had one thing in common: better starting rotations than bullpens.
Indeed, the 2017 Houston Astros, the 2018 Boston Red Sox and 2019 Washington Nationals each leaned heavily on starters in relief in their postseason runs.
That is, emphatically, not the formula the Minnesota Twins expect to use this year. The 2020 Twins — at least at this point, still more than three weeks from Opening Day — have what might be the deepest bullpen in their history.
Not that the starting rotation is trash, but the relief corps is better.
That’s a fully plausible approach to October success too. Five innings and a string of quality relievers worked well for the Kansas City Royals of 2014-15. And while they have yet to get to the World Series with this formula, that’s been the strategy of the New York Yankees for a few years.
What the Twins don’t have — and the Royals of five years ago, and the Yankees of today, did and do — is a big-name closer reserved for the ninth inning.
Taylor Rogers is the pitcher most often described as the Twins closer, but he’s also the one southpaw we know will be in the ‘pen.
Manager Rocco Baldelli called on Rogers in the seventh and eighth innings with frequency last season. If there are important left-handers to be gotten out before the ninth, Rogers is his best bet. Rogers had some long saves among his 30 last year, but he also had 10 holds, in which he got outs with a lead but somebody else got the save opportunity.
Not that Rogers is going to be pigeonholed into the role of LOOGY (Left-handed One Out GuY). That class of relievers may not be endangered quite yet, but the new three-batter rule — a relief pitcher must face at least three hitters or get out of the inning before being replaced — limits their value.
And it makes Tyler Clippard, a veteran reliever the Twins signed as a free agent, an intriguing piece of their 2020 bullpen. Clippard, a right-hander, is strongly “backwards.” Last year left-handed hitters hit just .123 against him, and it’s not a one-year fluke.
Rogers, Trevor May, Tyler Duffey, Sergio Romo, Clippard, Zach Littell — that’s a group of six late-inning arms with a mix of skills and styles. One thing they all have in common: They can “spin the ball.” The closest thing to a true power arm in the bunch might be May, and he goes off-speed with a good third of his pitches.
This is not unique to the Twins, by the way. Across baseball, these things are true: Velocities have never been higher, and the percentage of pitches that are fastballs has probably never been lower.
The Twins will almost certainly carry two more relievers for most if not all of the season, and one of them is likely to be a refugee starter for bulk innings, quite possibly a lefty such as Delvin Smeltzer or Lewis Thorpe. Another slot might be targeted for a fastball-oriented arm, although Brusdar Graterol is gone and Fernando Romero is stuck in the Dominican with immigration issues.
But the seventh and eighth relievers aren’t where the action is. The Twins can feel pretty good in their first six.
