It’s awkward and conflicted and inelegant. But as deeply flawed as the World Baseball Classic is, I love it.
March is no time for high-intensity games. The problem is, with the regular season and postseason eating up April through October, there is no better time available for high-intensity games.
And make no mistake — these results matter, deeply, to the participants.
The WBC is one time when the cliché is embraced, when the name on the front of the jersey truly is more important than the name on the back.
This is likely more true for the non-American players than for Team USA, but everybody on the United States roster is there because they chose to be there (and many, I suspect, had to ignore hints from their big league bosses that it would be better if they skipped the event).
The timing creates pitching usage rules that distort the game to some degree, although less so in this “five and fly” era of short starts than when the WBC debuted. Sixty-five pitches — the limit decreed for group play — ain’t much, although it’s fairly steep for the first half of March. (And one of the complications for managers is that the major league teams can and do set lower limits for their pitchers.)
The upshot of the written limits and the unofficial limits is that USA manager Mark DeRosa entered Sunday’s semifinal game against Cuba with few true relievers available after burning though a raft of team on Saturday. (And Nick Martinez, who started the second game of group play, left the team Saturday when he wasn’t guaranteed a start in the knockout rounds.)
And the perceived strain of pressure pitches in March is a significant reason that Team USA has few truly front-line starters. Arguably none of this nation’s top 10 rotation arms is on the roster.
That’s not true of the non-American squads — Shohei Otani and Yu Darvish head up Japan’s staff, reigning NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara pitched for the Dominican Republic, and Julio Urias, heading into free agency, is working for Mexico.
The best starter on Team USA? For my money, it’s Merrill Kelly or Miles Mikolas, but DeRosa has preferred veterans Lance Lynn or Adam Wainwright. Lynn started Saturday and Wainwright on Sunday, and we’ll see who gets the ball in the final on Tuesday if USA is in it.
At any rate, there’s no Shane Bieber, Garrett Cole or Shane McClanahan on DeRosa’s roster, much less a Justin Verlander or Max Scherzer.
And I get it. Injuries happen.
Edwin Diaz, the Mets’ ace reliever, is likely out for the season with a torn patella tendon sustained in the celebration after Puerto Rico knocked off the Dominicans. Houston’s star second baseman, Jose Altuve, broke his thumb Saturday.
I tend to be fatalistic about injuries, but there’s no question that Diaz and his teammates wouldn’t have been so wildly ecstatic after winning a Grapefruit League game.
The USA lineup is astoundingly good, with some claiming DeRosa’s lineups are the best ever. I might argue for some of the NL All-Star game lineups during the 1960s, but any lineup that legitimately has Trey Turner hitting ninth is hard to beat.
And they aren’t there for the money. If the U.S. team wins the title, each player gets $50,000. That’s a rounding error for the likes of Mike Trout and Mookie Betts.
Which brings it back to the importance of these games. The television ratings in Japan for that nation’s games in group play — played in prime time there — were astounding. An estimated 63.8 million watched the Japan-South Korea game; the 2022 World Series averaged 11.8 million.
Yeah, that’s right. Globally, the WBC is bigger than the World Series.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
