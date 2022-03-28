Ted Williams famously declared hitting to be the most difficult thing to do in sports.
Less famously, Jim Bouton suggested that getting hitters out is the second most difficult.
Twins fans might be inclined to agree with Bouton. It’s easy to look at the Minnesota lineup and dream of October. It’s easy to look at the starting pitching options and the bullpen depth and have August nightmares.
Sonny Gray isn’t a top-flight ace, but he is an established, quality major league starter. Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober showed ability last year, but neither has spent a full season in a major league rotation. Dylan Bundy is a back-of-the-rotation veteran with low expectations.
And there is no obvious fifth starter, much less the sixth, seventh and eighth guys every team will turn to at some point in the long season.
Now, the Twins might change that outlook at any point; they have been connected in the rumor mill to a pair of hurlers, Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas, who seem destined to be the next to exit Oakland as the Athletics strip down their roster. Either would slot in with Gray at the head of the rotation and push the others down a notch.
But that trade hasn’t come, and in a little more than a week, the pitching staff will face the daily challenge of getting 27 outs.
Now, this is not a lost cause. Stellar pitchers come and go; somebody masters a new pitch, somebody blows out his elbow, somebody else junks an inconsistent curve. While some teams spend a lot of money stockpiling established pitchers, others believe they can match, or surpass, those results cheaper — and succeed.
Two organizations in particular stand out as pitching alchemists, consistently developing and deploying quality pitchers and then moving on to the next set of arms — Cleveland and Tampa Bay.
Twins fans know full well that Minnesota has raided both organizations for prominent leaders. Derek Falvey, who sits atop the Twins baseball operations, came from Cleveland; manager Rocco Baldelli was hired from Tampa Bay, as was pitching analytics master Josh Kalk.
Cleveland has turned marginal prospects such as Corey Kluber and Shane Bieber into top-flight starters. Tampa Bay’s approach has been less about traditional starters than about the bullpen and phenomenal depth. (Last season the Rays got saves from 14 different pitchers.)
The Twins have not proven that they have built a pitching pipeline of that quality. But that is clearly their goal.
As matters stand, that is also their hope for 2022. If they are to challenge the White Sox and return to contention, they will need outs — lot of outs — from pitchers of little reknown.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
