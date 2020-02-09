When pitchers and catchers report this week to the Minnesota Twins complex at Fort Myers, Florida, Brusdar Graterol will be among them.
Or not.
As of Sunday afternoon, five days after his reported inclusion in a mega three-way trade, the 21-year-old flame-thrower remains with the Twins. And Mookie Betts and David Price are still with the Boston Red Sox, and Kenta Madea and Joc Pederson are still with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The trade standoff suggests bad-faith dealing by the new front office regime of the Red Sox. Or, more likely, a case of bumbling ownership in Beantown.
The sorry saga starts last season with the firing of Dave Dombrowski as the Red Sox head of baseball operations. Dombrowski had been hired to do what he does: Acquire top-shelf talent regardless of the price. And the 2018 team won 108 games, won the World Series, is considered to be the best team in Red Sox history.
He got fired a bit more than halfway through the next season, with the Sox out of contention despite their massive payroll.
The new boss, Chaim Bloom, came out of the Tampa Bay organization. The Rays have never won 108 games (I suspect most of the 30 franchises have never had a 108-win season) or a World Series, but nobody is better at extracting every win from its expenditures. Bloom was brought in, bluntly, to slim the payroll while still winning.
Which is what the Mookie Betts trade that leaked last Tuesday was about. The three-team trade was go to like this: Betts, a star outfielder going into his walk year, and pitcher Price would go to the Dodgers. The Dodgers would send young outfielder Alex Vertugo to Boston and veteran swingman Maeda to the Twins. And the Twins would send Graterol and his 100-mph fastball to Boston.
With that trade out of the way, the Dodgers would send Pederson to the Angels in a different swap.
The news broke Tuesday night, and the fan reaction in Boston was decidedly negative. By late Wednesday, the Red Sox were reported to be "spooked" by the medical file on Graterol, who has missed considerable time in his five years in the Twins system and has never pitched more than 102 innings in a season.
The shape of Graterol's major-league future has long been debated. He has the talent to be a front-line starter, but perhaps not the durability. The Twins weeks ago publicly signaled that his 2020 role would be in the bullpen, and while they don't close the door on him as a starter, the suspicion is that, as with Trevor May, once in the bullpen, he'll remain there.
Boston, plausibly, wanted to rework the trade. Boston, implausibly, wanted Graterol and a comparable prospect.
The Twins said no, and hooray for them.
The Twins may be willing to add a lesser prospect to Graterol. They may be willing to swap out a comparable prospect and keep Graterol. But what Boston reportedly wanted them to do late last week is an offer the Twins must refuse.
The Twins do want Maeda, and talks reportedly continue; as of Sunday afternoon no final solution had been found, but all sides have reason to get the deal done — unless Boston's feckless ownership group has gotten cold feet about trading away Betts and Graterol's medicals are just an excuse to cancel an unpopular trade.
