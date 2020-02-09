One notable aspect of last September was watching Brusdar Graterol throwing 100-mph gas out of the Twins bullpen.
Now he's gone, or soon will be, as a three-team mega deal stalled for almost a week is on the verge of completion. And on the whole, it's a plus for the Twins.
In exchange for the 21-year-old flame-thrower, the Twins get veteran swingman Kenta Maeda to supplement the starting rotation for much (if not all) of the season and bolster the bullpen in the playoffs. Also involved in the deal are a couple of minor-leaguers, a comp draft pick and cash.
Whether the stall in what is widely known as the Mookie Betts trade was because of bad-faith dealing by the new front office regime of the Boston Red Sox, a case of cold feet about trading the former MVP or reasons more benign, the Twins have stayed with it for a very good reason:
They'll be a better team having replaced Graterol with Maeda. In 2020 and, quite possibly, beyond.
Graterol has a higher ceiling than Maeda. He has the talent to be a top-flight starting pitcher. He has major velocity, he has a nasty breaking ball, his changeup is inconsistent but usable. The arm and pitchability are there.
The durability has not been there. In five years in the Twins system, he's worked 100 innings in exactly one season. He's had Tommy John surgery, and he's had shoulder issues.
The Twins declared weeks ago that his 2020 role was as a relief pitcher. They didn't publicly close the door on eventually building up his innings for a return to starting, but my belief is that it would have worked out as it did with Trevor May. Once May got moved to the pen, he was never seriously viewed as a starting option.
A dominant reliever is valuable. But not as valuable as a starter who can give 200-plus quality innings a year. Supposedly the Red Sox backed off the trade as originally constructed because they doubt Graterol can handle a starter's workload. What the Dodgers have in mind for him is unknown.
Maeda won't work 200 innings a season either. In his four seasons with the Dodgers, Maeda has topped out at 175.2 innings. But you know what you're getting from him.
And he's under contract (at a well-below-market salary) for four more seasons, so the Twins would have almost as many years of control with him as they would with Graterol. And while nothing is ever truly certain about a pitcher's health, Maeda's track record is relatively clean. Graterol's health record, as noted, is messy.
That the Dodgers would be willing to move Maeda speaks to how much they covet Betts (and perhaps David Price, also part of the stalled trade). And also how much they covet Graterol's potential.
This is a go-for-it move for the Twins. They swap out a high-ceiling/low-floor pitcher for a lower-ceiling/higher-floor pitcher. Five years from now, Graterol might be an All-Star, or he might be a bust. The Twins right now will benefit from the greater certainty carried by Maeda.
Edward Thoma is at 344-6377, ethoma@mankatofreepress.com and @bboutsider. He maintains a blog at fpbaseballoutsider.blogspot.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.