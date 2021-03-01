There are batting titles in Luis Arraez‘s future.
But first he has to get the at-bats. And that became a lot less certain when the Twins shook up their infield by signing Andrelton Simmons.
As a hitter, Arraez elicits comparisons to Rod Carew and Joe Mauer, who combined to lead the American League in batting average 10 times with the Twins. Carew is in the Hall of Fame and Mauer will be, so that’s a daunting standard, but Arraez has that kind of ability to move the ball around the field.
High batting averages aren’t as coveted today as they were in Sir Rodney’s heyday, but there’s a lot of value in a batsman who hits .320 in a down year.
The problem for Arraez is that the rest of his tool kit is rather blah by major league standards. He’s not particularly fast, he doesn’t have a strong arm, his power is lacking, he’s not an adept fielder at any positions.
He hits line drives. Everything else, there’s probably somebody stuck on the bench who does it better.
Last year, the Twins deployed Jorge Polanco at short and Arraez at second. Now they expect to slide Polanco to second to make room for Simmons at short, dislodging Arraez. That’s an improvement in the field and a step back at the plate.
Arraez is now projected to fill the Marwin Gonzalez super-utility role. It’s not completely foreign to Arraez, who started multiple games at four different defensive positions in 2019, but he was strictly a second baseman in the shortened 2020 season.
Manager Rocco Baldelli had no trouble finding ways to get Gonzalez in the lineup the past two years, but a good amount of that playing time came at first base. Arraez has, according to Baseball Reference, a total of eight professional innings at first.
Still, a trademark of Baldelli’s tenure has been an emphasis on rest and recuperation. Simmons is 31, third baseman Josh Donaldson 35. Both had significant injuries in 2020. Polanco has had ankle surgery in each of the past two offseasons. Baldelli will spend 2021 sliding all four infielders in and out of the lineup.
And Arraez may see some time in the outfield, particularly if the Twins decide to play service time games with Alex Kiriloff. He started 18 games in left in 2019. It wasn’t always pretty, but he never got hit in the head by a fly ball either.
So he’ll get at-bats — but the Twins probably hope not enough to win a batting title. That would probably mean one of the other infielders got crippled.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
