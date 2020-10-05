High hopes, low satisfaction.
The 2020 Twins thought they were poised for a run at a World Series title, which would be satisfying even in a weird pandemic year. Instead, they were quickly brushed aside by a sub-.500 team in the first round of the expanded playoffs, limited to two runs and seven hits in the two games.
The inability to muster any significant offense against the Houston Astros was not unique. The 2020 Twins were a far cry from the power-hitting juggernaut of 2019, even though the lineup was largely the same.
The Twins front office probably already has a more sophisticated understanding of why the Twins fell from almost 5.8 runs per game in 2019 to less than 4.5 this year than I will ever muster.
But my basic sense of such matters is that there is no one reason. There are multiple factors in play. A few possibilities:
Small sample size
There’s a lot of room for statistical oddities and outliers in a 162-game season. There’s even more room for them in a 60-game season.
This can cut both ways. There was a good bit of moaning from Twins broadcasters as the season wound down about the Twins struggles against left-handed pitchers, with particular attention to Max Kepler’s decline from 2019 against southpaws.
But Kepler had not done much against lefties before 2019; this year was more in line with his previous struggles. The oddity there may well have been 2019, not 2020.
The baseball
The plentitude of 2019 home runs was rivaled by the plentitude of complaints from pitchers that the baseballs were different.
Homers were muted this year. And so was the chatter about smaller, slicker balls.
Did the baseballs change? MLB has always denied changing anything about the balls, but one should never accept on faith any assertion from the commissioner’s office.
The physicists commissioned by the league to study the 2019 balls reported that there is more variation among the balls from a given year than there is between the balls from season to season. If that conclusion is accurate, home-run friendly balls are a matter of random happenstance.
Pitching behavior
For generations, pitchers sought to “keep the ball down.” Conventional wisdom also held for decades that pitches away from the hitter muted the long ball because outside pitches are harder to pull.
But for the past few decades hitters have been hitting opposite field homers with regularity. And the launch angle revolution — with Josh Donaldson at the forefront — has made stars of hitters looking to lift everything. The sinking fastball, once prized by pitchers, is dinner for batters with that approach.
Enter the return of the high strike. It’s harder to lift — especially if the batter is looking for a pitch down.
Bullpen games
The consensus among the game’s pitching analysts seems to be that there is more value in limiting how often a hitter sees a pitcher than in the quality of the pitcher.
Hitters in 2020 seldom faced the same pitcher more than twice in a game. When they did, it was against the very top-shelf hurlers. Two times through the order has become the standard for starters, not the exception.
Video
The sign stealing scandals involving the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox led to restrictions in the past season on in-game video, something that Nelson Cruz and other hitters complained about.
The restrictions may well, as Cruz suggests, have made it more difficult for hitters to adjust their approach from at-bat to at-bat. They also, presumably, made it more difficult to steal catcher’s signals — and I’m not naive enough to believe that only the Astros and Red Sox were engaged in such illicit behavior.
