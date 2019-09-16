The average major league team entered Sunday with 208 home runs.
That’s the average team, halfway through September. The Twins/Senators franchise, a charter member of the American League, has three seasons in its entire history with that many taters.
The Twins have been at the forefront of 2019’s home run explosion. The organization spent the offseason adding long-ball hitters, and that focus has paid off handsomely.
Minnesota was the first team to exceed the previous single-season homer record, and did so before September. The Yankees have since passed the Twins — it was 285 for the Yanks, 283 for the Twins entering Sunday’s play — and the Dodgers are likely to be the third team to pass the “old” record (it was set way back in 2018).
One should always be wary of simple answers to complex questions. But there is little doubt that the single biggest factor in this home run explosion is the baseball itself. It is noteworthy that the two Triple A leagues switched to the major league ball this year, and Triple A homers were up 58 percent over 2018. Homers actually dropped in the other minor leagues.
This poses some interesting evaluation issues. Consider, for example, Jaylin Davis, an outfielder the Twins traded to San Francisco in July for Sam Dyson.
Davis hit a total of 11 homers in 2018, six in Double A, five in High A. This year, 35 — 10 in Double A, 25 in Triple A. In Double A, he homered once every 20 at-bats; in Triple A, once every 10 at-bats.
Is he a legitimate power hitter? And if your answer is With these baseballs, yes, then the next question is: What happens if the powers-that-be take the juice out of the ball?
Rob Manfred, commissioner of baseball, insists that nothing deliberate was done to boost home runs. He also has said that if the ball is changed to depress homers, it will be done openly. I don’t take him seriously on either count.
But that leads to yet another question: Should the ball be dampened? Are there indeed too many home runs hit?
My personal taste runs more to the baseball I grew up with, a game with both power and speed. There were teams in the 1970s and ‘80s that won by stacking power hitters in the lineup, and there were teams that won with lineups of slap-hitting speedsters. There is no current team that resembles the Cardinals and Royals teams of Whitey Herzog.
But it’s possible that other changes in the game — notably the drastic increase in fastball velocity — makes it difficult if not impossible to bring back the speedster. The likes of Bill North, Mickey Rivers and Willie Wilson thrived in an era of 85-mph fastballs; they needed to make contact, and it was easier to make contact then.
You’re not going to score runs off Justin Verlander by bunching five singles in an inning; he doesn’t allow that many balls in play. To beat Verlander, you need to score on one or two hits. You need power.
If MLB changes the ball and knocks home run rates down, there will be a lot fewer runs scored. I would probably enjoy that game more than I do the current style of play, but I suspect the majority of fans would prefer this homer-happy version.
