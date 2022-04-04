”I Don’t Know” was the third baseman in the famed Abbott and Costello comedy routine.
“I Don’t Know” is also the answer to the question of who mans the hot corner for the 2022 Minnesota Twins.
We’ve been here before; I’m pretty sure I used a version of this lead about 15 years ago, when Ron Gardenhire was winning divisional titles (and losing playoff series) while juggling utility infielders, career minor leaguers and last-stand veterans at third. Nick Punto and Brian Buscher, Brendan Harris and Terry Tiffee, Tony Bautista and Luis Rodriguez, Joe Crede and Matt Tolbert.
None of them were the answer because none of them were good enough to be the answer.
This year is different. In the wake of the surprising Josh Donaldson trade soon after the lockout ended, the Twins have an abundance of quality solutions to the vacancy — Luis Arraez, Gio Urshela, Jose Miranda. (We’ll leave Miguel Sano out of this.)
Given my habitual fascination with prospects, I’m a little surprised by my hesitation to favor Miranda, who was optioned out last week to Triple A St. Paul. Miranda, who turns 24 in June, hammered 30 homers last year between Double A and Triple A with a combined batting average of .344.
But that was really his first strong season in the minors, and with Arraez and Urshela ahead of him, telling him to prove it again is justifiable.
We’re familiar with Arraez, who turns 25 this week. He’s nominally a second baseman, but the Twins have moved him around the diamond to get his bat in the lineup. My sense of his glovework is that if he has a position — and it’s quite possible that he doesn’t — it’s third base.
Arraez would be my choice for the everyday job. His undisputable bat-to-ball skill is rare, if not unique, in today’s game, and it’s a valuable counterpoint to the Three True Outcomes (home runs, walks, strikeouts) bashers like Miguel Sano and Gary Sanchez who populate much of the Minnesota batting order.
The more at-bats Arraez gets, the better the Twins will be. I’m confident he’ll get more than 400; I hope it’s more like 600. But that would require good health (he’s had knee issues) and a position.
Most likely to wind up with the bulk of the third base time is Urshela, who came from the Yankees with Sanchez in the Donaldson trade.
Urshela is already 30, and the Twins will be his fourth major league team. He’s almost certainly the best defensive player of this trio, and he hit quite well for the Yankees in 2019-20 before falling off sharply in 2021.
If Urshela performs as he did in 2019, he provides more bang for the buck than Donaldson. I wouldn’t be surprised if he proves more productive in 2022 than Donaldson, who is about six years older and much more injury prone. And I also wouldn’t be surprised if he simply makes a lot of outs with an occasional long ball, with just two of the True Outcomes (homers and strikeouts).
It’s quite possible that there is no wrong choice here for Rocco Baldelli. But one is likely more correct than the others, and for my money that’s Arraez.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.