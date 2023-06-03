Maybe Dave St. Peter and Rob Manfred know where the Twins telecasts will be next week. I certainly don't.
A two-day bankruptcy hearing in Houston last week — featuring testimony from the Twins president and the baseball commissioner — opened the door to the demise of Bally Sports North, the regional sports network that carries the vast majority of Twins games.
The federal judge handling the bankruptcy case of Diamond Sports Group ruled Thursday that the company, which controls more than a dozen Bally-branded RSNs, must pay the Twins the full $54.8 million called for this year. But Judge Christopher Lopez did not set a deadline for Diamond to pay up.
The unmistakable conclusion from last week's hearing is that Manfred and St. Peter would prefer to cut ties now with Diamond in general and Bally Sports North in particular. St. Peter's testimony suggested that the Twins and the broadcaster have little chance of agreeing on an extension beyond the 2023 season. Manfred and his office have been preparing for the complete collapse of the regional sports network model.
My guess is that the Twins will get their money and the games will stay where they are for the remainder of the season. It's difficult to see how Bally Sports North stands without the Twins filling their schedule for half the year. But Diamond may prefer to walk away from that $54.8 million obligation if there is no chance of extending the connection.
If Diamond renounces its rights, as it did last week with the San Diego Padres, the Twins will have a lesser hole than that blown in its budget; Manfred testified last week that MLB has offered its teams an 80% backstop on their RSN contracts.
I'm old. I grew up in a baseball world based on radio rather than video. I will have no trouble adapting if baseball becomes a rarity on TV — but I don't see that as a legitimate possibility.
St. Peter has said repeatedly since Diamond filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year that the games will be aired regardless of the company's status, and the Padres are offering a real-world example of what that might look like. MLB has been producing Padres telecasts since Wednesday, streaming them over its MLB.tv service and providing them to at least some of the previous satellite and cable carriers.
A Twins world without Bally Sports North may not look much different to viewers. Dick Bremer is a Twins employee, as are at least the most prominent of his in-booth partners, Justin Moreau and LaTroy Hawkins. The status of the studio hosts and sideline reporters is less clear. The production crews and camera operators are apparently freelancers.
Baseball's television market is far different than the NFL's or even the NBA's — very much local as opposed to national. Manfred appears to envision a more central role for the league in the future as the RSN model continues to fade, and that may be a tough sale to some of the major market teams, such as the Yankees and Red Sox, who own their RSNs.
MLB.tv is already a central streaming service for all 30 teams, but with a bizarre set of blackout rules designed to protect the RSN contracts. (Six teams claim Iowa as part of their broadcast market, which means that games involving the Twins, Cubs, White Sox, Cardinals, Brewers and Royals are unavailable there.)
Theoretically, the demise of the RSNs will lead to a blackout-free streaming service.
Which should be better for the fans. "Should" being the operative word.
The reality is this: When two corporations are involved in legal fight, their only interest is in the money. The product and the customer are secondary concerns at best.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
