It’s July, not February. We should be looking at the All-Star break in the immediate future, not a week of intrasquad games in “summer camp.”
But this is baseball in the pandemic, and as the teams gathered for spring training 2.0, they did so without the outward joy and enthusiasm that characterizes the real thing.
Several important players — including the Twins’ Miguel Sano — were found during their initial test to have the novel coronavirus that has killed at least a half-million people globally, damaged the world economy and, as a side effect, pushed baseball off the playing fields. Some other significant talents, such as David Price of the Dodgers, have decided not to participate.
Two of the game’s biggest names, Mike Trout and Buster Posey, reported to the Angels and Giants respectively, but neither is committed to the project.
Regular readers of this feature know that I am skeptical of the wisdom and practicality of playing even this planned truncated season. I wouldn’t criticize anybody for not getting onto a train that seems likely to derail.
Most of the opt-out guys have secured their futures. Ian Desmond of the Rockies is no Trout, but he has pulled in more than $70 million over his career to date with a contract that runs through 2022. Even if sitting out 2020 derails his career, he has gotten his.
Two members of the World Series champs, Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross, chose to sit out, and they are on different ends of the career spectrum.
Zimmerman is a franchise icon for the Nationals; he’s been part of every season since the team moved to Washington and has never played for anybody else. He’s 35 now and he’s been limited for a couple of years. There’s no guarantee that he’ll have a spot in 2021, and no guarantee that he would want to play. It’s quite likely that opting out essentially ends his career.
Ross is 26 and sits on the fringe of the Nationals’ rotation. Had he decided to play, he was probably the front-runner to be the fifth starter.
I would think it a harder decision for Ross to opt out than it was for Zimmerman. Zimmerman’s had his time. A normal 2020 season figured to be Ross’ best opportunity to break through.
But such a choice isn’t easy for any of these guys. Trout’s wife is due to give birth next month, and one can certainly understand his reluctance to be separated from his young family. But he’s also a baseball player. It’s not only his livelihood, it’s part of his identity.
And the same is true for Zimmerman, Ross, Posey and Price — for all the players preparing for whatever comes of the 2020 season, for those who are sitting it out and for those still trying to decide. The choice is meaningful, and it is theirs. They don’t owe it to anybody else to play.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com and on Twitter @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.