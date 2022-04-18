Around the time Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray grabbed the back of his thigh and left the game Saturday afternoon, Dick Bremer said something about the injury “carnage” this season.
And I rolled my eyes, because it is ever thus. Bremer, and many others around the game, expect to see a lot of injuries because of the lockout-shortened spring training, but I doubt very much that we are actually seeing more injuries — much less more severe injuries — than usual.
Yes, Byron Buxton left Friday’s game with a sore knee after a slide. We can be disappointed that Buxton got hurt, but at this point, we can’t really be surprised. Alex Kirilloff had wrist surgery last summer; now his wrist is bothering him again.
Full spring training, short spring training, it doesn’t matter.
And yet we fans often fall into the mental trap of assuming that good health is a permanent condition. It’s more the opposite; Bill James once wrote that almost every professional pitcher can figure out a way to be successful, but most pitchers are either inexperienced, injured or recovering from injury.
Durability is a severely underrated part of greatness. Henry Aaron, Eddie Murray and Willie Mays had it; Eric Davis, Don Mattingly and Kirk Gibson did not.
You know which group has plaques in Cooperstown.
Fans can perhaps be forgiven for overlooking that, but I marvel at how consistently broadcasters and writers — and even front offices — skip over injury histories. I don’t know how often the last few years I have heard commentators talk about the Yankees’ lineup — Aaron Judge! Giancarlo Stanton! — while ignoring how often these talented players are sidelined.
The Yankees have won one division title in the past decade. The inability to keep their stars on the field is a major problem, but they keep doubling down on injury-laden stars (see the trade for Josh Donaldson).
Players do go on the shelf more frequently than they did in, let us say, the 1970s. Part of that is that more is known about injuries, recovery and maintenance today. Teams are more cautious today with minor injuries than they were 50 years ago.
Gray in 1972 might have been left in to pitch after tweaking his hamstring — and if so would have run a stronger risk of a long-term injury.
Dizzy Dean has been a cautionary tale for decades. He broke a toe in the 1937 All-Star game, altered his delivery to continue pitching with the injury, and ruined his arm.
Dean later said “I shouldn’ta been out there,” but the reality is that in the culture of the 1930s, he had to pitch.
It’s a different, more cautious, culture now. It’s time to recognize that.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
