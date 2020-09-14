It gets late early out there.
That was Yogi Berra’s description of playing Yankee Stadium’s sun field during the World Series — late afternoon in October, a treacherous mix of glare, shadow and haze.
Some 70 or 60 years later, it’s also an apt description of the 2020 season.
Those seven-inning games of doubleheaders get late early. The starter goes five innings, and suddenly the setup man is in — no need for the manager to navigate the often tricky waters of his middle relief corps. Strategically, the sixth and seventh innings are what got lopped out of the game.
This has probably not been to the benefit of the Twins, whose bullpen depth is one of their stronger suits but whose unofficial closer, Taylor Rogers, has sputtered at times. The Twins have played two doubleheaders and are 1-3 in those games, with a pair of two-run losses.
Might they have turned one of those losses into a win with two innings of at-bats against the opposition’s middle relievers?
For that matter, the season itself has gotten late early. The Twins played their 48th game of the season Sunday. In a normal season, I don’t even pay much attention to the standings after 48 games. This year, that leaves a dozen games to go. We just started — and we’re in the stretch drive.
And those standings are rather ... odd. The Miami Marlins, losers of 105 games last season and sidelined early on for about a week by a coronavirus outbreak, now figure to be in the expanded playoffs. Miami isn’t a good team, but the Fish entered Sunday with a .500 record, five games ahead of their division rivals and defending World Series champion Washington Nationals.
Will Miami hang on to a playoff berth? My guess is not. While the Twins have a dozen games to go, the Marlins have 16 left as they try to make up the contests missed during their virus outbreak.
And they aren’t as bad off as the Cardinals, who have played even fewer games because of their own outbreak and are in playoff position as well.
The seven-inning games are adding up for those teams.
Rookie Rooker
The season isn’t just late for Brent Rooker. It’s over. The right-handed slugger fractured his forearm on a hit-by-pitch Saturday and will have surgery.
Rooker was a valuable piece during his brief major-league run (just 19 at-bats) because the Twins have struggled against left-handed pitchers. He gave them some punch from the right side (one homer and two doubles among his six hits).
The return from injury of Josh Donaldson and Byron Buxton should shore up the right-handed hitting, and I don’t know how many at-bats were going to be available for Rooker the rest of the way with Max Kepler coming back onto the active list.
Rooker is not an adept fielder at any position; his value is in his bat. My sense is that he’s a first baseman or a DH, but the Twins have focused him more on the corner outfield spots in the minors.
First base, DH, left field, right field — all are pretty well covered on the major-league roster.
For now. Nelson Cruz is a free-agent-to-be. It’s plausible that the Twins will let him go and revert to rotating players through the DH slot, with Rooker or Miguel Sano getting the bulk of the time there.
On the other hand, Cruz remains, despite his age, the best hitter on the team this year. It’s not an easy call.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @bboutsider.
