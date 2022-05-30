Memorial Day. The unofficial beginning of summer; the unofficial end of some pitching careers.
Major league teams have now played more than a fourth of the schedule. Rotation anchors are approaching 10 starts.
And front offices are gauging their teams’ chances, the development of their prospects — and the current ability of their veterans.
There is a class of pitchers who are particularly vulnerable at this point in the schedule: the “disposable veterans.” They’ve had success in the past, but not so much in recent years. They’ve had surgery; they’ve seen their stuff diminish.
Now they’re working on one-year deals in the back end of a rotation with a sense that the end is near and that one of those kids from spring training is about to walk into the clubhouse.
It’s been a chilly spring, but for these pitchers the seat is hot.
Dallas Keuchel got bounced this weekend by the Chicago White Sox. He put up a 7.88 ERA in eight starts, and the South Siders decided it’s better to pay him the rest of his $18 million contract not to pitch for them.
Nobody’s going to claim the 34-year-old lefty on waivers, not at that pay rate. But once he’s a free agent, there’s a pretty good chance someone will sign him for the minimum.
Left-handed and breathing, as the saying goes — and people remember his 2015 Cy Young season and six seasons in the rotation for playoff teams.
The Twins might well be examining the data on his stuff. If there’s anything left in him as a pitcher, it’s more likely to come in front of such sterling fielders as Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, Max Kepler and Gio Urshela.
Keuchel is the most successful recent exemplar of what Bill James defined as the “Tommy John family” of pitchers — left-handed starters with below-average strikeout rates who rely on sinkers and change-ups. Tommy John pitchers give up lots of singles but limit walks and extra-base hits and thrive on double plays.
As such, they are extraordinarily team-dependent. They need outfielders who can keep the double play in order and infielders who can turn two.
That’s not the 2022 White Sox, at least not so far.
Am I advocating that the Twins sign Keuchel? Not really.
Certainly not if it means bouncing Devin Smeltzer back to the minors. Better to give the starts to a younger guy having some success than to a floundering veteran.
But the Twins do have two disposable veterans of their own filling rotation spots in Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer, neither of whom is averaging even five innings a start. They’ve been better than Keuchel, but not so much that they should feel safe.
Minnesota is in a good position on this Memorial Day. But it’s very likely that the Twins will need to reshape their rotation as the summer progresses.
Keuchel may not be an answer, but there is definitely a question.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @bboutsider.
