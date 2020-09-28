One of the many unique, or at least unusual, aspects of the 2020 postseason will be the lack of travel days during the series.
In terms of actual travel, that makes sense. Nobody’s traveling, at least not in-series. The Twins’ best-of-three first round series will be played entirely at Target Field. Should they advance, the second round will be entirely in one of two parks in southern California.
Not until the World Series will the schedule include days off in series. And this matters in terms of pitching use.
Managers have for generations shortened their pitching staffs in postseason, and in the past few years, the Astros, Red Sox and Nationals won titles in part by deploying starters in relief. Those built-in off days helped make that possible.
This year’s format puts a postseason premium on pitching depth. A quality fifth starter has always been a big help in the long-haul regular season, but of little use in October. It’s different this year.
And that, I think, helps the Twins. Minnesota may not have a Cy Young winner at the top of its rotation, but the Twins are plenty deep with Kenta Maeda, Jose Berrios, Michael Pineda and Rich Hill, with either Jake Odorizzi or Randy Dobnak for the fifth slot — deep enough that they saw no point in keeping veteran Homer Bailey around this week. And the bullpen is just as plentiful in options.
It’s a genuine advantage this year.
Rewarding mediocrity
The Houston Astros, winners of 100-plus games each of the past three seasons, are limping into the playoffs this year. They entered Sunday 29-30 but securely in second place in the lopsided American League West, which is good enough to make this watered-down field.
So I was amused to hear somebody on MLB Radio singing the praises of Dusty Baker, who was handed the managerial reins after A.J. Hinch was bounced in the sign-stealing scandal. It’s the fourth franchise he’s taken to the playoffs. What a record he has.
Johnnie B. Baker does have an impressive managerial record. The 2020 regular season did not burnish his resume. If he can somehow navigate this team to a World Series title — that would be an accomplishment.
And it might be the only way for him to return to the post. My guess is that Hinch and Alex Cora will return to the helm of the Astros and Red Sox, respectively, in 2021.
Happy trails
A few veterans of note announced last week that this is it. Alex Gordon, a central figure in Kansas City’s brief run of glory about five years ago, is retiring.
So is Hunter Pence, the worst-looking good player in memory. Athletes good enough to play, much less star, in the majors look the part. Even when failing, they move fluidly and gracefully; the awkward swings are rare enough that they stand out.
Pence was chronically awkward. And chronically successful. I could never watch him play without marveling at the scout who could see major league talent in a player who appeared so uncoordinated.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @bboutsider.
