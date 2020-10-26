Some years ago, I heard a radio interview with the author of a biography of Gene Mauch and thought: A good biography of Mauch would be fun to read.
It took almost five years for Mel Proctor’s “The Little General” to appear as an e-book, but I finally got it this summer. And there’s still room for a good biography of Mauch, because this ain’t it.
Mauch has been dead for more than 15 years, and the last of his 27 seasons as a major-league manager came in 1987. But his story is oddly relevant to the baseball of today — not because his influence is prominent, but because it has essentially been washed away.
The baby boomer subset of Twins fans remember Mauch’s five seasons with the Twins rather fondly. He was the manager who moved Rod Carew from second base to first base, the manager who plucked a 20-year-old Butch Wynegar out of A ball and made him the regular catcher, the manager who every spring picked a 150-inning relief ace to burn out over the course of the season.
He was the manager of small ball, an advocate of first-inning bunts, platoons and well-executed double play pivots. And, in the context of his lengthy career, he was the icon of the blown pennant race and the lost playoff series.
The formatting of the ebook is irritatingly flawed, with words hypenated for no apparent reason and occasional paragraphing in midsentence. That’s a problem with the publisher, not with the author.
But Proctor, a longtime broadcaster, isn’t quite up to a critical analysis of Gene Mauch as a manager, and too often his sentences don’t say what he seems to think they do.
This, for example, is Proctor on Mauch’s embrace of the bunt (altered to correct punctuation and to conform with AP style):
Mauch used the sacrifice bunt more than any manager in baseball. He knew that statistics showed that the team that scored first won close to 50% of the time. So he figured if his team scored first, his opponents would have to score two runs to take the lead.
The team that scores first wins “close to 50% of the time?” That implies that they lose a little more often than they win, which would suggest that an early lead has little value — certainly not enough to invest early outs in one-run strategies.
The reality, as a quick Google search reveals, is that the first team to score wins a little less than two-thirds of the time. In the context of major league baseball, 65% is not “close to 50%.”
Proctor doesn’t get more specific about Mauch’s love of the bunt than the quoted paragraph. A little digging in Baseball Reference reveals that in Mauch’s not-quite five full seasons in Minnesota, the Twins averaged more than 103 bunts a year.
No team today approaches these numbers. The “never bunt, hit dingers” claque on social media complained for years about Paul Molitor and the bunt, but the Twins racked up about two dozen sac hits a year under his management.
And I’ll guarantee you, any 2020 manager who bunts with position players even once a week is going to draw the ire of his team’s analytics department.
Mauch wasn’t alone in his embrace of the bunt. Shortly after his managerial career ended, Jim Leyland was a frequent first-inning bunter in Pittsburgh — get that leadoff man into scoring position for his very good middle of the order, get the early lead.
Because the team that scores first is more likely to win, right? Well, there’s a chicken-and-egg issue involved here. Most of those grab-the-early-lead wins are by big margins. If a team wins 7-1, they probably did score first. And they probably didn’t bunt to rack up the crooked numbers.
Mauch was an intelligent, innovative and, at times, influential manager. And virtually none of his trademarks are common today. His is a complicated story, and Proctor’s attempt to tell it is too simple.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @ethoma.
