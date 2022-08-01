On Sunday, in their 101st game of the season, the Minnesota Twins used their 95th different batting order.
If that sounds like a lot — well, it is and it isn’t.
There was a time in baseball history when managers wrote the same seven guys in the same order every day (substituting the catcher with frequency). But in the current analytics game, lineup juggling is the norm.
More than 20 years ago, Bill James calculated that there are more than 269 quadrillion ways to form a nine-man batting order out of a 25-man roster, “and one year Casey Stengel used them all. No, actually, this is approximately the number of seconds which would pass in 10 billion years.”
So there are still plenty of unique ways for Twins manager Rocco Baldelli to arrange his batting order over the remaining 62 games. And we can be sure he will find some of them.
That 269 quadrillion figure, by the way, does not account for defensive position. The Twins have used 89 defensive alignments to open games, not counting pitchers, again none of them more than twice.
Baldelli’s daily juggling act is not unique. Indeed, the White Sox have used 99 different batting orders in their first 100 games. (And I’m pretty sure that Tony La Russa doesn’t regard the one array he used twice as his optimal lineup.) Tampa Bay has used just one batting order more than once (but that one three times.) The Twins have used no batting order more than twice this year.
What in the name of Joe McCarthy is going on with all this lineup juggling?
Injuries, certainly. Of the nine hitters in Minnesota’s opening day lineup, at least five have already spent time on the injured list. When regulars are absent, the lineup has to be changed.
Knowledge and data, for another. Baldelli’s lineup manipulation is encouraged by the information fed him by the Twins analytics department. They can ferret out numbers that point past the traditional left-right platoons to which hitters are more likely to be able to cope with a specific starter’s repertoire and when it behooves the Twins to sacrifice some hitting for more outfield range.
My belief has been that the specific batting order is less important than having the right nine players in it. The first inning is the only one that can be planned in advance — and if the lineup is designed to maximize runs in the first inning, by definition, it is designed to minimize runs in the second.
The Twins, in their first 100 games, scored 71 runs in first inning. They scored 41 in the second inning. Only the sixth inning — 37 runs — has been less productive for the Twins.
And no inning is close to the first.
But delving into the run-per-inning figures illuminates why teams strive to limit how often starters go through a lineup, why bullpen use is so high — and highlights the importance of scoring in the first inning.
The only innings in which the Twins average more than a half-run scored other than the first are the third, fourth and fifth — innings in which starters work through the lineup a second time. At that point teams start deploying their relievers, and the runs scored fall off — 0.37 in the sixth, 0.47 in the seventh and eighth, 0.46 in the ninth.
The basic idea is: Make the most of the first inning, because in today’s bullpen-heavy game, that’s where the runs are.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
