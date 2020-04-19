One of the more irritating baseball developments of the winter was the emerging insistence on the part of major league baseball to sharply reduce the affiliated minor leagues.
This is an incredibly short-sighted notion, but hardly surprising considering that there's little reason to believe that the people running MLB are interested in the game beyond the money it generates. The "Houston plan" — yes, it was generated by the same front office that came up with the "Dark Arts" sign-stealing caper — might save major league teams some cash in the short run. But it would likely have long-term ramifications not only in player development but in creating new generations of fans.
The notion was drawing considerable political pushback, but the commissioner's office's enthusiasm for shinking the lower levels of professional baseball hasn't dampened.
And now it appears quite likely that the coronavirus may do to the minors pretty much what Rob Manfred and Jeff Luhnow wanted.
Gov. Tim Walz last week opined that it was difficult to imagine fans filling Target Field at any point this year, and he's right. Even if he and his fellow governors were willing to lift their restrictions on mass gatherings — and they aren't — I rather doubt that the public about to jump back into standing and sitting shoulder to shoulder.
If the majors are going to play in 2020, it will almost certainly be in some variation of the Arizona Bubble League, which still appears inpractical at the moment. But it will involve miminal travel, no attendance, and a constant quarantine of several thousand players and others involved in putting on the games.
And that might work for the majors. Actual fan attendance — ticket sales and in-stadium concessions — are generally estimated to account for about a fourth of revenue for MLB (it differs from team to team, of course). A 2020 season played strictly for broadcast wouldn't be as lucrative as a normal season, but it might still be profitable.
It won't work for the minors. Attendance is pretty much everything for the minors. And while it's impossible to fit as many people in the ball park in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as in Target Field, the same principle of social distancing applies. Put 3,000 fans in Veterans Memorial Stadium this summer, and you turn the place into a Petri dish.
So 2020 increasingly looks like a lost season for the minors. And it's quite likely that a goodly number of minor league teams financially can't take that.
That doens't make them unique, of course. There are probably thousands of businesses shuttered by social restrictions in an effort to combat the spread of the virus that will never reopen. Baseball, even in the minors, just happens to be of higher profile.
