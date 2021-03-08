That’s how many home runs the Minnesota Twins hit the last time they played a full season.
No team had ever come close to that figure — 267 was the mark entering the 2019 season, but four teams mashed more taters than that in 2019, and the Twins only beat the Yankees by one.
Home runs were up 11% in MLB that year. Pitchers routinely complained that the baseballs were smaller and slicker, with lower seams that made getting spin more difficult, but the commissioner’s office insisted that there had been no changes to the ball. Hitters just smiled, focused on “launch angle” and either struck out or trotted around the bases.
The Twins in the truncated 2020 season didn’t hit homers at their 2019 pace, but the rest of the teams did. (In 2019, 6.6% of plate appearances ended with homers; in 2020, 6.5%.)
We heard fewer complaints from pitchers — partly, I suspect, because the pandemic protocols made it more difficult for reporters to chat with players, and partly because the pitchers were getting used to the balls — but nothing had really changed.
Which is a problem. The sabermetric revolution has led baseball to new highs in homers, walks and strikeouts — the “three true outcomes” unaffected by fielding — which means that there’s a whole lot of standing around.
A lack of action is boring. Boring is bad for business. Commissioner Rob Manfred may not care much about the game itself, but he cares deeply about the money.
Last month, a bit before spring training camps opened, MLB did something unusual: It specifically detailed, in advance, manufacturing changes to the official baseball.
You’d have to be a lot better at physics than I am to truly understand what’s going on here, but in a nutshell: The first of the three wool windings inside the ball will be looser.
This is expected to make the ball slightly less springy. MLB told teams in a memo on the changes that this will result in the loss of about a foot of distance on balls hit 375 feet or more.
Those drives that just sneak over the fence? Some of them might not get out this season.
That’s the theory, at any rate. That’s the goal.
As I see it, the 2021 Twins don’t figure to match the Bomba Squad in homers anyway. Josh Donaldson aside, most of the roster churn since 2019 has been away from the sluggers, and Donaldson, at age 35, isn’t a particularly good bet to get 600 at-bats.
Someday time will catch up to Nelson Cruz. Alex Kiriloff may well prove to be a more productive hitter than Eddie Rosario, but he’s not likely to hit 30 homers.
I feared going into 2019 that the Twins had set themselves up to be overly reliant on homers. They hit so many that it didn’t really matter.
The 2021 roster shouldn’t be so dependent on long balls. And it can’t afford to be.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.