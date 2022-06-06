“Take care of the percentages, and the percentages will take care of you.”
Whether or not Joe Girardi knew that dictum of Hall of Fame skipper Bill McKechnie, he clearly and visibly managed by it. And while he certainly had a more specific knowledge of baseball’s percentages than McKechnie did 90 years ago, it didn’t bring him the success he sought.
Girardi was fired last week by the Philadelphia Phillies. He had one full season in Philly, plus the short pandemic season, plus roughly one-third of this season, and went 134-141. It wasn’t good enough.
When Girardi led the New York Yankees to the World Series title in 2009, I expected that to be the first of many. He seemed an ideal fit — a cool-headed intellectual center in a high pressure environment, a collaborator with a clubhouse of superstar talent with egos to match.
He never had a truly bad season with the Yankees, but he never won the title again either.
The dominant image of Girardi is of him consulting a thick binder before making a pitching change — truly managing by-the-book. His critics in both New York and Philadelphia found him overly rigid in that regard, and disdained his emotional detachment from the ups and downs of the long season.
“It’s not what you want” became a much-parodied Girardi cliche after a bullpen collapse, or after a crucial fielding misplay, or after a base-loaded popup — after any of the failure that is a constant in the daily grind of the season.
But I’ve never understood the mindset of those who regard every loss as a crushing event. The 2009 Yankees won 103 games in the regular season, which means they lost 59. Think of how long it takes a bad NFL team to lose 59 games.
And in both New York and Philadelphia, there are enough influences outside the team itself demanding immediate success that the manager probably needs to be more concerned about reducing the heat, not adding to it. That was Joe Torre’s secret sauce for the Yankee dynasty of the late 1990s and early 2000s, his ability to absorb and deflect the pressure.
McKechnie thrived in a job markedly different than that of today’s managers. McKechnie generally had the final say in roster construction, few coaches to assist him and minimal information other than what he saw on the field.
Girardi oversaw an expansive coaching staff, had access to a potentially overwhelming torrent of data and, while he doubtless had a say in the makeup of the roster, he certainly didn’t have the final decision.
The roster that brought his downfall was clearly deficient afield; it was obvious even in spring training that Phillies would have to outhit their mistakes. That problem got worse when Bryce Harper’s elbow injury forced him to become a full-time DH; there is no center fielder who can make up for Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos in the outfield corners.
It didn’t work, and Girardi took the fall. That aspect of being a big league manager, at least, hasn’t changed from McKechnie’s era.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
