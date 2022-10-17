Only four teams in history won more games than the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers.
But the 111-win Dodgers won’t win the World Series. They got bounced Saturday night by a team that finished 22 games behind them in the standings.
Four teams this season won more than 100 games; only one (the Houston Astros) remains in the hunt. The Dodgers, the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets all fell to teams with far weaker records.
This is not a novel situation. Teams with imposing records lose short series to teams with mediocre records.
All. The. Time.
Those four teams with more than 111 wins? Only the 1998 New York Yankees won their World Series. The 1906 Chicago Cubs and the 1954 Cleveland Indians lost in the Fall Classic, and the 2001 Seattle Mariners fell in the playoffs.
Until 1969, of course, baseball’s postseason was limited to the World Series. The best record in the American League vs. the best record in the National League — no divisions, no wild cards, no interleague play. Two teams that had not played each other since spring training, if then, with no common opponents.
With all the pretenders winnowed out, that’s a format designed to find the best team.
Today, with 40% of the teams in the tourney, that goal is not merely secondary but nonexistent. Baseball’s postseason now is designed to discourage the pursuit of greatness and reward just-good-enough.
The focus is on the bottom line, on reducing costs and increasing profit. Quality is expensive.
Rob Manfred’s regime is not interested in quality.
Baseball is our most random game. Talent tells in the other team sports. LeBron James at his peak could lift a squad of NBA mediocrities to championship level; the best baseball player of this generation, Mike Trout, can’t sniff postseason baseball.
It is harder today for a great team to win the World Series than ever before; it is easier for a mediocre teams to win the title than ever before.
Philadelphia or San Diego will represent the National League in the World Series, and one of them may well win it.
But the Phillies finished 13 games behind the Braves and Mets during the regular season; the Padres were crushed by the Dodgers, losing every regular season series to the “dragon” to the north.
Neither has a legitimate claim to being the best team in the league, much less in baseball.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.