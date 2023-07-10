Rocco Baldelli is a very aggressive platooner — in some respects, too much so for the Twins good.
I say that as if Baldelli is solely responsible for this approach to in-game tactics, and I doubt that’s the case. The front office and analytics department almost certainly strongly encourage it, and the roster is constructed to play matchups.
But Baldelli is the man who sets the lineup and decides when to pinch-hit.
And his teams have consistently featured players shifting from position to position, hitters moving up and down the lineup, and plenty of pinch-hitting. That was true of the 2019 “Bomba Squad” Twins that set the single-season team home run record, and it’s true of this run-starved collection.
I was raised as a fan on the manic platoons of Earl Weaver and Gene Mauch, so I tend to regard this approach as a feature, not a bug. I was baffled by Ron Gardenhire’s insistence on keeping guys like Jacque Jones and Jason Kubel in the lineup against southpaws long after they had established that they would never hit lefties.
But I am growing almost as baffled by Baldelli’s reluctance to let Alex Kirilloff test himself against lefties.
Weaver, the Hall of Fame manager who helmed the Orioles during their 1970s glory days, played his stars on a daily basis and shuffled everybody else — just as Casey Stengel did with the Yankees in the 1950s. Hall of Famers in their prime (Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra, Phil Rizzuto) played daily; everybody else, including fading Hall of Famers (Enos Slaughter, Johnny Mize, Rizzuto) played part-time.
But both of them were careful to make sure that a young player with star ability played. Sometimes the kid failed to live up to expectations, sometimes they succeeded — but Stengel and Weaver gave them a clean shot.
Not so with Kirilloff.
Kirilloff’s overall slash line entering Sunday was .274/.374/.393 — OK on the batting average, solid on the on-base percentage, lower than you’d like on the slugging percentage.
Baldelli hits him in the middle of the lineup against righties, and his slash line with the platoon advantage is .313/.410/.440. That will play.
Against lefties, Kirilloff is a dismal .118/.231/.206. But that represents a mere 39 plate appearances, certainly not sufficient to make any concrete judgments. And Baldelli has pinch hit for him as early as his second at-bat in the game.
This is no way to build Kirilloff into a lineup anchor.
Nor is it justifiable off the results. The Twins are averaging a little over three runs a game against left-handed starters and have an OPS (On-base Plus Slugging) about 70 points lower against southpaws. Whoever is in the lineup to replace Kirilloff isn’t creating scads of runs.
Baldelli and the Twins may well have reasons beyond three dozen plate appearances to so sharply limit Kirilloff’s exposure to lefties, including his post-surgical wrist.
But off what I can see, platooning Kirilloff is getting in the way of his development — without any immediate gain.
