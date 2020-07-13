In the absence of the 2020 season, FSN has frequently given us one of the greatest games in Twins history: Game 7 of the 1991 World Series.
Twenty-nine years later, the tactics Tim Kelly employed in the bottom of the 10th, while undeniably successful, still irritate me. And 29 years later, the issues involved are even more relevant.
Assuming this truncated 60-game season is actually played, extra innings will begin with a runner on second base. This one-season (it is to be hoped) rule is intended to reduce, if not eliminate, long extra-inning contests that can stress a pitching staff for weeks.
Runner on second, no outs — that’s exactly the situation Kelly had in the bottom of the 10th in 1991 after Dan Gladden’s hustle double. Kelly had his three best hitters coming up — Chuck Knoblauch, Kirby Puckett and Kent Hrbek.
And Kelly took the bat out of their hands. He had Knoblauch bunt Gladden to third. Atlanta manager Bobby Cox responded by walking Puckett and Hrbek to load the bases, and Gene Larkin, pinch-hitting for Jarvis Brown, singled over the drawn-in outfield to win the championship.
It worked, but I thought then, and believe now, that I’d rather have Knoblauch, Puckett and Hrbek hitting with the man on second than Larkin and Brian Harper (on deck during Larkin’s at-bat) with a man on third.
Kelly followed traditional thinking. John McGraw and Connie Mack would have bunted 80 years earlier; international managers, who have played under this extra inning rule for decades, have turned such games into bunt fests. And then with a man on third and one out, opposing managers just as routinely do at least part of what Cox did: walk the next man to set up a double play.
Mike Petriello of MLB.com last week did some numbers crunching using data from minor leagues that have used this extra inning rule. His conclusions, based on some 3,000 extra-inning tilts:
Home or away matters. Visiting teams should, for the most part, skip the routine bunt. One run is not necessarily enough to win. (If it’s a weak hitter, that’s another thing.) Visitors actually slightly reduced their win expectation by going from man on second, no out, to man on third, one out.
The home team, if not behind, doesn’t need more than one run, and the bunt is a more plausible move.
The identities of the hitters matter. This is, of course, the root of my complaint about the 1991 bunt. Bunting with Nelson Cruz is a fools errand; the man has two sac bunts in his 15 major league seasons, none since 2010. I wouldn’t want to have singles machine Luis Arraez bunt to set up a hitter with a lesser chance of making contact, such as Eddie Rosario or Byron Buxton.
There’s not going to be that much bunting. McGraw and Mack — and Kelly and Cox, for that matter — didn’t have the advantage of today’s statistical deep dives. Petriello’s conclusion, which is doubtless being echoed by analytics departments around the league, is: Just play baseball. Don’t automatically bunt, don’t automatically issue intentional walks.
The sac bunt, for good or ill, has been largely driven out of the major leagues. This rule isn’t going to spur its return.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
