Sometime later this month, the clock will run out on Miguel Sano‘s rehab assignment. The Twins will be obligated to return him to the active roster.
It’s hard to see the point right now.
Things can change, and probably will; such dilemmas have a way of working themselves out. It wasn’t long ago that one wondered how the Twins would find at-bats for Alex Kirilloff; then Trevor Larnach needed surgery, and there were suddenly plenty of at-bats to be had.
But as things stand, every at-bat the Twins feed Sano in the majors figures to come from Luis Arraez, Jose Miranda, Kirilloff or Gio Urshela, and I can’t be the only one who thinks each of those four are better than Sano.
The injury to Ryan Jeffers may open some at-bats at designated hitter, assuming that Gary Sanchez spends more time behind the plate. But the Twins have plenty of candidates for that role without Sano.
Sano has been viewed by the Twins as a foundational piece since they signed him out of the Dominican Republic to a then-record contract in 2009. He’s 29 now and has never become quite the player they dreamed on.
He’s a one-tool player. Power may well be the single most important tool, but there’s not a lot of demand for slow right-handed sluggers with no defensive value.
Sano remains featured in the team’s promos, many of which were created before the season began. But the harsh truth is that a veteran glove-first catcher — somebody like the now-retired Drew Butera — would be more valuable to this roster.
Who’s on first?
The Twins have split first base up among four players (unless you want to count Sanchez’s one inning at the position): Sano, Arraez, Miranda and Kirilloff.
It’s been a problem. Miranda in particular has been brutal in the field, chronically unsure of whether to pursue the ball or cover the bag.
Kirilloff appears to be the best of the group in the field, but not by a wide enough margin for manager Rocco Baldelli to move him to first base from the outfield in the late innings to protect a lead. Baldelli is more likely to just replace him in the outfield.
Arraez has been surprisingly useful at first base. I said here during spring training that if Arraez has a defensive position it’s probably third base. He spent April disproving that notion, and he’s clearly no higher than the third option at the hot corner (behind Urshela and Miranda). But he clearly has better instincts at first than Miranda.
The best defensive infield the Twins can deploy has Urshela at third base and Kirilloff at first. The best hitting infield would have Miranda at third and Arraez at first (with Kirilloff in left).
Baldelli has plenty of options. Sano really won’t add anything to that mix.
