Last week figured to be the week — if the owners and players were going to salvage any sort of professional baseball this summer, last week was the time to strike a deal.
They didn’t. From all public indications, the two sides are as far apart as ever, and maybe growing more distant.
There are a lot of factors involved in their inability to reach an agreement, but the root of the issue is this:
Players get paid for the regular season only, while the owners see their money in a no-attendance environment coming from the postseason.
So the players want as long a regular season as they can get. The owners want a short season and extended playoffs — and appear to want to start those playoffs sooner lest a second wave of the pandemic disrupt the World Series.
That analysis is oversimplified. For one thing, the owners aren’t a monolith. They are split along two axes: high-debt/low-debt and attendance-dependent/broadcast-dependent. With the likelihood of paid admissions minimal, the debt load split is the more significant.
While we aren’t privy to the financial details (which is itself a complicating factor in negotiations, as the union has no reason to believe ownership cries of poverty), team behavior regarding minor-league stipends and non-playing employees serves as a rough guide. The franchises that have been more aggressive about reducing those expenses — laying off scouts, releasing more minor leaguers than usual, slashing salaries — those are the operations most likely to have debt service burning away their capital.
No team has revenues coming in now. But those owners who have borrowed heavily to buy the team (Miami) or to invest in real estate around the ballpark (Chicago Cubs, Atlanta) — they still have to make those payments. I’m not wasting any pity on them, frankly; tycoons who delight in playing with other people’s money deserve to be singed when the fire gets too hot.
There are also signs that the union is not fully united. Pitcher Trevor Bauer pointedly tweeted at uberagent Scott Boras recently with a complaint about agents meddling in union business; a Boras client who serves on the union’s executive committee, Max Scherzer, rather quickly took a public hardline stance against a management proposal for salary reductions.
My sympathies, for what little they are worth, are with the players. They’re the ones asked to take the health risks, for one thing. For another, I treasure the length of the regular season more than I do short-series playoff baseball.
The reality is, there won’t be a long regular season in 2020. The longer this impasse persists, the less likely there will be any season at all.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
