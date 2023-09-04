Bruce Bochy, manager of the Texas Rangers, is now routinely referred to as “a future Hall of Famer.”
And yeah, he’s got three World Series titles on his resume. That doesn’t just happen to a manager, and every other skipper with three championships has a likeness on that wall in Cooperstown. Bochy has more World Series titles to his credit than Earl Weaver and Whitey Herzog combined, and I wouldn’t dream of questioning their Hall of Fame credentials.
Bochy also has a career record below .500 — 2078 wins (entering Sunday), 2089 losses. If you want to add in his postseason wins and losses, he entered Sunday’s game against the Twins dead even: 2122-2122.
And that, frankly, doesn’t read like Hall of Fame stuff to me.
Still, he’s got the reputation. He earned it — the verb is deliberate — with 25 seasons of perseverance with the Padres and Giants (this is his 26th season as a manager and first with the Rangers) and those three postseasons of piecing together enough wins to claim the championship.
One piece of his reputation, which I have heard repeated incessantly this season, is: “He’s good with a bullpen.”
But you can’t prove it by the 2023 Texas Rangers.
When this team misses the playoffs — and I am increasingly certain they will despite leading the AL West for most of the season — it will have failed explicitly because its bullpen failed and Bochy and his front office never found a way to fix it.
Which is an interesting failure, not only because of Bochy’s reputation for handling a bullpen but because it comes after he sat out three seasons — a period in which a three-batter minimum was imposed on pitchers, a restriction that didn’t exist in his first 25 years as a manager and which he vocally dislikes.
He has in his bullpen two veteran lefties who have gotten the final out of a World Series (Will Smith and Aroldis Chapman), but all told the Texas bullpen has blown more saves than it has converted. And one of the hallmarks of the Rangers’ September slide has been good starts followed by bullpen implosions.
Melvin’s marvels
Another former backup catcher-turned-veteran-manager, Bob Melvin, is having a season that belies his reputation.
Melvin landed the job in San Diego after the Padres’ disappointing 2021 season. One of the implied reasons for replacing Jayce Tingler (now the Twins bench coach) with Melvin was the sense that the collection of high-level talent the Padres have assembled was not necessarily co-existing well.
Melvin, it was said, had the gravitas and experience to get everyone pulling on the same rope.
It hasn’t worked. The Padres have a bunch of big names — Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogearts, Yu Darvish — and a sub-.500 record.
Dealing with superstar egos is a tricky managerial task, and there’s probably never been anyone better at it than Dusty Baker. But he’s already got a job.
