How random is baseball?
This is not an idle question. Indeed, it underlies some of the game’s current strategic disputes, particularly surrounding the trade-offs involved in catching techniques and the value of the stolen base.
Dan Gladden rants on the regular during Twins radio broadcasts about the “one-knee-down” catcher’s stance. He’s right about this: Catchers receiving the pitch with one knee on the ground have less mobility and more difficulty throwing on a stolen base attempt.
And yet the traditional balanced catcher’s squat is essentially passè, even with men on base.
Why?
Because the numbers say a random strike is more valuable than 90 feet.
Start with this non-intuitive fact: Passed balls and wild pitches are no more common today than they were in the day of the squat. Indeed, they are so far this season marginally lower.
Catching on one knee is not bringing a rash of uncaught pitches.
The stolen base factor is more complicated, but stolen base attempts this year by American League teams are down almost 25% from a decade ago, even though the success rate is higher today.
It confounds adherents of baseball of the 1970s and ‘80s: A catching technique that seems intended to invite the steal is universally adopted, and stolen base successes rise — and attempted steals plummet.
Another aspect of this is that the pitchout has vanished. Mike Scoscia was probably the last manager to call pitchouts with any frequency; I rather doubt that Rocco Baldelli has called for one in his Twins tenure.
It would be an overstatement to claim that today’s managers are unconcerned about the stolen base, but it is clear that it’s not a major concern. Bill James demonstrated decades ago that stolen bases are irrelevant to runs scored; teams with similar on-base and slugging percentages compile similar run totals regardless of steals.
The ball-strike count, that’s another matter.
The difference in a given at-bat of an extra (or denied) strike is immense. So far this year, Byron Buxton is slashing .139/.161./330 in at-bats that begin with a strike. But if that first pitch is a ball, he’s .270/.408/.700.
And you see similar jumps and falls with each ball or strike.
If catching on one knee gets an extra strike every other inning, that’s a big deal in that specific at-bat. Adding 300-plus points of slugging percentage is more significant than 90 feet. The advantage is hidden but genuine — and essentially random. We don’t know when that extra strike will come.
There are, obviously, game situations in which conceding 90 feet is fatal — bottom of the ninth of a tie game with a man on third, a ball to the backstop means a loss.
But in most situations, it’s not that cut-and-dried. A successful steal of second adds marginally to the odds of scoring that specific runner.
But an added strike cuts significantly into the odds of a hit, and even more so into the chances of an extra base hit, which reduces the possibilities of a big inning.
Managers have accepted the logic of the analysts. Catchers are on one knee, the hit-and-run play and pitchouts have vanished, the steal is marginalized. The game is reduced to a battle over control of the strike zone.
It may not be pretty, but it works.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider
