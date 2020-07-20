I doubted they could get this far, but the belated opening of the major league baseball season is just around the corner.
Life always uncertain, and the coronavirus multiplies uncertainty. Still, the players and owners have invested enough time and money into this project that only an utter disaster will derail it now.
They will start the season, and given the opportunity, they will bull it through even if the World Series is played with lineups even the most hard-core fan is pressed to recognize.
A hint of the determination to see it through came late last week when the Blue Jays were denied permission to hold their games in Toronto. At this writing, it was unclear if the Jays would shift to their nearby Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, New York, or their spring training site in Dunedin, Florida.
Dunedin has the better facility, but is in a viral hotspot; Buffalo is in better shape with the virus but the stadium lights don’t meet major-league specs.
But Toronto was always a question mark. The border with Canada is officially closed, and our neighbors to the north have always been far more determined to treat the pandemic as an actual health crisis. (The Jays players and staff have been confined to the ballpark and connected hotel during this “summer camp,” which has drawn some complaints from the quarantined athletes.)
Where might this project fall apart? What might cause it to fall apart?
California strikes me as a weak point. The state has one-sixth of the teams, the virus is surging there, and unlike some of the other hotspot states, it has a governor willing to impose — and reimpose — economic restrictions. If Gov. Gavin Newsom pulls the plug on pro sports there, that might kill the season elsewhere.
A collapse of the testing system would probably do it, too. Testing is about the players; left to their own devices, the commissioner and owners probably wouldn’t spend the money on it. Their health, and that of their families, is not at risk by having other people play baseball.
More than a dozen players, and about as many umpires, have already opted out; I expect more will as the season progresses. That trickle could become a flood if confidence in the testing system vanishes.
A death might do it, too. While the Twins sidelined two 60-something coaches on the basis of protecting them, that isn’t the rule.
Houston’s manager and pitching coach are both in their 70s. There are other players and coaches considered to be high-risk who are participating. I can imagine a grief-stricken team deciding en masse to opt out. (Easier to imagine that, frankly, on a team that’s out of contention.)
But I suspect that even if the bulk of one or two (or more) teams comes down with the virus, that won’t do it. That’s the point of the 60-man squads — they’re trying to ensure that everybody has enough bodies to play the games.
That’s the goal. We’ll see if that determination, and the protocols, are enough to hold back the virus.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider
